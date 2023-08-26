Already available on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, for which it has also been included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, the particular game is therefore also arriving on PlayStation in the next few days, with an edition that does not seem to make any changes to those have already come out before.

Publisher Skybound Games and development team Mighty Yell have announced that The Big Con is also coming to PlayStation platforms, with a release date for the game on PS5 and PS4 scheduled for August 31, 2023.

The Strange Adventure of The Big Con

The main ingredients of The Big Con are Crime, sympathy and the 90s, for a title that is very ironic and stylized: a particular illustrated adventure in 2D which puts us in the shoes of Ali, a sarcastic high school student who decides to leave “gang camp” one summer to go on an adventure.

So this starts a journey into theAmerica of the 90shighlighting all the contradictions of the time in a constant parody of the characterizing elements of the period, while the protagonist makes fun of all the unfortunate people on her way through deception and subterfuge.

In practice, it is an adventure consisting of various mini-games and puzzles, which can be better known by reading our review of The Big Con, published about two years ago.