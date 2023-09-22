‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘, a reality show that tests Peruvian television celebrities in the kitchen, has positioned itself as one of the most beloved programs of the Peruvian public. The family proposal of Latin Television announced the fourth edition of the cooking reality show to the joy of all followers, so very soon we will meet the new faces of the competition. “This is not over yet, I already have the menu for the fourth season and get ready, you will taste it very soon,” you hear him say Jose Pelaez in the promotional clip for the fourth installment of the culinary reality show.

YOU CAN SEE: Nelly Rossinelli: how old is she and what is the real height of the jury of ‘The Great Chef’?

Will the judges of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ remain in the fourth season?

As seen in the Latina promotional, Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masias and Giacomo Bocchio, will continue in the fourth installment of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The kitchen experts have managed to reach the public and have already become the most beloved characters on reality. Jose Pelaez He will also remain in the program, since he is the one who announces the new season.

José Peláez, host of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, is of Spanish descent. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ promises surprises

Latina Televisión surprises every season and brings in new participants that cause a sensation on social networks. “With its first installment, the reality show revolutionized Peruvian television, in the second the competition increased, while the third installment turned out to be total chaos,” the protagonists of the promotional video also say. José Peláez promises to surprise the faithful viewer in the upcoming fourth season.