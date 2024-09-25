The School districts in the state of Florida are again facing pressure mainly by conservative groups and, Lessons related to sex education could be severely limited and even eliminated in some cases.

Although a comprehensive approach to sex education had been promoted, providing students with information about contraception, anatomy and consent, in some cases, They are believed to be inappropriate topics that should be avoided in the classroom.

According to a report from the agency AP, In some school districts, lessons will focus on abstinence and those dealing with sexual activity, human development, abuse and domestic violence will be reduced.

It should be remembered that according to changes in the state law, now The Department of Education has the power to approve the curriculum of school districts related to health and sexually transmitted diseases. That is why state officials have been able to order around twelve districts in the state to restrict their plans for instruction related to sexual education.

The aim is to eliminate information on contraceptives and adopt an abstinence-based approach. Photo:iStock

Restrictions on sex education in schools are a cause for concern in Florida

The move is part of a new wave in conservative states aimed at deciding what children can and cannot learn in classrooms about themselves and their bodies. However, this is causing concerns because Sexually transmitted infections have increased and access to abortion is increasingly restricted.

In fact, according to data from the nonprofit health policy research organization KFF, within the framework of its limitation on sexual education, Florida is seeing more HIV diagnoses than almost any other state. It has also been reported that one in four teenage girls become pregnant before the age of 20.