On March 5 Raya and the last dragon it reached Spanish cinemas. Disney’s new bet on animation premiered in 120 theaters that screened it on 152 screens. It was a small launch, compared to pre-pandemic times. It did well financially, with 257,000 euros raised and an average of 1,695 euros per screen in its first weekend. But, curiously, Small details, the thriller with Denzel Washington distributed by Warner, which reached its second weekend in theaters, it was held in more theaters, 136, than the Disney premiere, designed for family audiences. What did these figures hide? That the big Spanish exhibition chains are at war with Disney. Cinesa, Kinépolis, mk2, Yelmo and Ocine they did not release Raya and the last dragon, and they have rejected (except Yelmo and Ocine) the favorite to the Oscars, Nomadland, by Chloé Zhao, which hit Spanish theaters on Friday. According to those responsible, they are fighting for their survival, not to be “collateral damage in the current war between platforms,” ​​as Álvaro Postigo, mk2 general director, warns.

Disney announced on Wednesday what its next world premieres would be, and on which channels. Cruella, starring Emma Stone, will arrive on May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through Premium access, as Raya and the last dragon. The same way will do it on July 9 Black widow, with Scarlett Johansson, the return of Marvel Studios to the big screen. As to Luca, the new Pixar film, will be seen exclusively on Disney + on June 18. It was the lace, according to several Spanish exhibitors. And just when the number of theaters open in Spain increases: from this Friday 80% of the associated cinemas in FECE (the employers’ association of exhibitors, which in turn groups 80% of the market) are already fully operational.

In Spain there were, according to data from April 2019, 3,593 screens belonging to some 500 movie complexes. They have felt abandoned, with nuances, by the majors (the big Hollywood studios), and only independent distributors have released at their usual pace. “I believe that Spain is the laboratory in which the large companies are experimenting,” reflects Postigo, who runs the subsidiary group of the French giant, and which in Spain has 125 screens in 10 complexes located in four autonomous communities. “Because in the rest of Europe theaters are opening now or will remain closed until after the summer. This is a pulse and there are things that cannot be tolerated ”.

Against the movie giant

Facing Disney is not easy. In 2019, of the 600 million that the cinemas in Spain collected, 35% belonged to that large study: more than 200 million thanks to the fact that Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (the universe Star Wars) and Fox, purchased in March 2019. Seven of the top-grossing titles in 2019 were from Disney. From this procurement policy is born Nomadland, which came from Searchlight Pictures, Fox’s independent film branch, and therefore its launch may have been different from the rest of the Disney conglomerate titles. This company has declined to make statements to EL PAÍS. Neither does FECE, since there is no common policy between cinemas.

Part of the negotiations between majors and the exhibition chains are carried out worldwide, but the fundamental thing is developed territory by territory (in the world of cinema there are no countries but territories, which sometimes add up to several countries). For several reasons: each country has a different way of distributing the money that is collected in each ticket, and in each one the exhibition window – the time that passes between a theater premieres in theaters and its launch in other formats or channels – It is different. In Spain, before the pandemic, the window was 112 days. The distribution of the profits depends on each distributor and exhibitor, each title and the days the film is on the bill, but, broadly speaking, the major studios they take from 35% to 55% of each entry. There have always been confrontations between the two sides: for example, neither The wolf of Wall Street, by Martin Scorsese, nor Living is easy with your eyes closed by David Trueba, both from Universal, premiered on the Cinesa network.

Nomadland It has reached 263 screens because it was launched on a day when many cinemas were reopened and because Ocine and Yelmo have premiered it. A spokesperson for the communication agency of this cinema company, with 500 screens spread over 50 complexes, points out: “We continue working with the different distributors to offer the best titles in their theaters, so right now we have no confirmation about the positioning with respect to Disney ”. From Cinesa, 500 screens in 44 complexes before the pandemic, the answer is no longer either: “The details of our conversations with our distribution partners are confidential. In the case of Stripe or Nomadland, we have not been able to reach an agreement. This situation is specific to these films ”.

Agustín Llorente, Sales and Marketing Director of Kinépolis in Spain, the third most important group (eight complexes with 137 screens), points out by email: “We believe in the exhibition window as a proven and successful formula for many years for all actors in the industry. Of course, given the exceptional nature of the situation, Kinépolis is open to studying more flexible formulas. In this new reality, distributors’ advertising spending budgets to promote films are being cut substantially, and window exclusivity is being cut or completely eliminated. We are open to studying modifications in the status quo, but we ask for a fair and balanced consideration in return. And the simultaneous premieres on platforms are skyrocketing piracy figures, which compromises the viability of the business for the entire industry ”.

Álvaro Postigo, from mk2, goes in to explain all the problems: “Of course, the exhibition window has to be shortened, but not eliminated. It is urgent to set up a sectoral table supervised by the public administrations, because although the current 112 days are not legislated, they are born of a tacit pact, we have to agree on a policy ”. This week Warner announced an agreement with Cineworld, the second largest exhibition company in the world, to maintain in 2022 a window of 45 days in the United States (there the chain is called Regal) and of 31 days in the United Kingdom. “In Spain, Warner has also made an effort to help theaters and offer premieres,” says Postigo, who underlines: “One of the great current lies is that platforms are democratizing access to cinema. No, you only agree if you are a member of that platform ”. And he warns about the future: “This flight from majors of the rooms was born from the current war of the platforms. When the bubble bursts and only three or four survive, they will have killed the cinemas, collateral damage from this confrontation ”.