The LELO ORA 3 device is an oral sex simulator.

A colossal industry has been sculpted around the female orgasm. Rarely does the mix of business and pleasure work so well. Who is raising the temperature of the market are the new generations of sex toys: more personalized, versatile and elegant. From the well-known clitoral suckers to the oral sex simulators, these devices of a few centimeters and bright colors are used by millions of women in every corner of the planet. Welcome to the age of mass sex toys, to the revolution of the lovetoy. Her power lies in being able to climax a great army of female followers. And, of course, deliver on what they promise.

The size of the world market for female sex toys will grow by 6.9 billion dollars (5,686 million euros) during the period between 2019 and 2023, with annual increases of 11%, according to data collected by Technavio. It is a bomb-proof sector. Even 2020, the year the pandemic broke out, was very profitable for major sexual wellness firms. Masturbation was recurrent in confinement, which caused the orders for toys to skyrocket. It is hard to grow that until recently having a vibrator was something to be ashamed of, almost clandestine.

The clitoral sucker is the sex toy that everyone has heard of – or tried. Satisfyer is the most popular brand. This pulsed air device, which looks like a facial cleansing brush and promises orgasms in a few minutes, revolutionized the industry just five years ago with its affordable prices – around 32 euros. “He proclaimed that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socioeconomic status, age, gender or educational level,” says Nina Barz, Head of Communication and Marketing at Satisfyer.

Its flagship product, the Satisfyer Pro 2, is the best-selling sexual wellness device in the world. In 2019, it sold two million of these suckers. In 2020 it was four million. “The coronavirus crisis brought a huge increase in the number of orders and we were able to increase production to 45,000 units of the Pro 2 per day,” says Barz. Before the pandemic, the rate was around 20,000. Furthermore, with the launch of the app Satisfyer Connect increased the demand for devices that work with remote control.

Behind the success of this little toy made of soft silicone is a man, André Geske, German businessman who owns the Triple A group Internetshops GmbH, the largest seller of inkjet printers and toners in Europe. Under his wings is also EIS.de, one of the world’s largest sexual wellness product stores, with more than 8.5 million customers, which he founded in 2006 in Bielefeld, Germany. It was in 2016 when he created Satisfyer as an international sex toy brand.

Since then he has invested money and effort in research and development, transferring the German industrial design methodology to sex toys. “The R&D figure is above 10 million euros,” they say in the company. It distributes its products to more than 100 countries and its main markets are Germany, the United States, Australia and Japan. The company does not specify the turnover figure, but says that “it will far exceed 150 million in 2020.”

This is the cheapest version of the clitoral sucker, but it is not the only one on the market, nor was it the first. In 2014, and after two years of study, the German inventor Michael Lenke launched the Womanizer. This device works through the patented Pleasure Air technology, which generates air waves that suck the nerve endings of the clitoris. It became the first innovation in the field of female pleasure in the last 100 years. In 2017, the German businessman Johannes Plettenberg bought the brand from Lenke and a year later founded WOW Tech Group, after also acquiring the sex toy firm for couples WeVibe. Thus, it brought together two of the world’s best-selling luxury brands. “Our products are marketed in more than 60 countries and we have more than 140 employees,” says Johanna Rief, director of Sexual Empowerment at Womanizer. In 2020, its global revenues grew to a box of 100 million euros, compared to 75 million in 2019. The company boasts its team of sex toy testers, which it calls MasturbaTeam, made up of more than 17,000 men and women from all the world. Your feedback is used to perfect the technology. Since the launch of Womanizer in 2014, more than three million units have been sold. Their prices are higher: they range from 69 to 189 euros.

LELO is another of the brands present on the bedside table of millions of women. Although it was three men who founded the company in Stockholm in 2003. Filip Sedic (engineer), Eric Kalen and Carl Magnusson (product designers) realized, after buying an erotic device for a friend, that the designs and materials could improve . Thus, the letter of introduction of the Swiss luxury sex toy firm is to incorporate the latest technologies into its devices, which guarantee more intense and powerful orgasms. Your designs, covered in silicone premium ultra-soft, they are distinguished by elegance and ergonomics.

The brand’s clitoral suckers, called SONA, had a two-year development. Its success is that its sonic wave technology stimulates both the external and internal part of the clitoris. The number of units sold in Spain grew by 299% in 2019, being the European country with the highest demand, followed by France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany. Prices range between 69 and 139 euros (they incorporate the Cruise Control system, which retains 20% of the toy’s power during use and releases it upon reaching orgasm).

But we must make way for new inventions. “The clitoral sucker has enjoyed a great boom, but users are discovering that there are many other options that also suit their tastes ”, reasons Adriana Di Ippolito, Head of Communication at LELO in Spain. This is the case of ORA, an oral sex simulator. The third generation hit the market in 2019. It has 12 vibration patterns and, thanks to PreMotion technology, it adds extra speed and allows the tongue to move with more precision and firmness. Its price is 169 euros. The company, which has more than 600 employees worldwide and has a presence in 82 countries, expects to grow 40% in 2020. “Sales through the web in Spain had peaks of increase of up to 72% during the last weeks of March and April ”, says Di Ippolito.

In the Spanish firm Platanomelón they also report the boom of orders during the first alarm state. “We noticed an increase in our sales of between 180% and 200% compared to previous weeks,” they say. In addition to being a toy store, Platanomelón is a brand that was born in 2014 by the hand of Anna Boldú. The best selling product is the clitoral sucker, like Mambo, and vibrators like bunnies or vibrating bullets. The firm has noticed a rise in toys controlled through apps. “It has been a good option for separated couples in confinement, since they can be controlled remotely, from anywhere in the world,” they say.