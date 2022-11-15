The Big Brother house closes: after 22 years, goodbye to Cinecittà

Big Brother is ready to move. Now in its 22nd edition, the famous reality show is preparing to leave the Cinecittà set and look for a new home, perhaps outside Rome.

According to Davide Maggio’s website, Cinecittà could not only decide not to renew the expiring contract with Mediaset and the production company Endemol Shine but to leave television permanently. Endemol Shine is evaluating two new locations, the Voxson and Videa studios, also in the capital. However, the specialized site offers an alternative to the city that hosts Big Brother since its debut in 2000, assuming a move to Milan. A choice that would make it possible to bring production closer to Mediaset studios, while sacrificing the professional skills that have worked on the reality show in the decades spent in Rome. The hypothesis could be to exploit the shed used in the past by Buona Domenica inside Mediaset in Cologno Monzese. There are several obstacles to moving to the Milanese city: Mediaset may in fact not want the cast and external Endemol staff in their studios, while the production company may prefer not to be controlled so closely by the client.