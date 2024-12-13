Edi and Violeta They lived an intense love story in Big Brother. After practically a hundred days living together, and despite having gone through ups and downs in the process of their relationship, both they declared themselves a couple in the mourning for the last expulsion from the gala.

“Being here is already a privilege, we will only be separated for days,” said the Galician after learning that one of the two would leave Guadalix that night. “I’m afraid because there is a difference in age and distance between where we live,” confessed the Madrid native.

Violeta couldn’t stop crying at the uncertainty to know how their relationship would continue outside the house: “We have lived in a bubble and Now we come out to reality. Here we have forgotten life outside.”

Jorge Javier Vazquez ended the tension and announced who would be expelled. “The audience has decided that must leave the house… Edi!“, he resolved. They both hugged and kissed each other.with background songs by such romantic artists as David Bisbal, Antonio Orozco or David DeMaría.

“I only ask that the people who supported me, now vote for Violeta“was the request of the expelled person. The Super, in addition, said goodbye to the young man with an emotional speech. “Within you you carry the essence of Big Brother, in exchange for leaving your spirit in a house that already misses you“.