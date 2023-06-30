Russia was hit by an unprecedented crisis when Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military company “Wagner”, ordered his mercenaries to head towards Moscow to overthrow the top Russian military, which he considered corrupt and inadequate, in what it appeared in the media as a real armed revolt against the Russian president Vladimir Putin, now his former ally.

Things then seem to have calmed down after the announcement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to which the militiamen had stopped their march towards the Russian capital and had retraced their steps after the agreement reached between Prigozhin and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, stressing that the Kremlin would drop the charges of treason against the Wagner chief by exiling him to Belarus and granting his militias amnesty.

In every respect, the dispute leaves a deep crack in Putin’s pyramid of power, which could be forced to lose some of his most important generals and radically change his war strategy in Ukraine.

The Mercenary’s Challenge

Prigozhin, 62, was one of the staunchest supporters of the war in Ukraine and is the head of Wagner, a Russia-based paramilitary group that from the Middle East to Africa has done the dirty work in various theaters of war on behalf of the Kremlin and has played an essential role on the Ukrainian front, both by employing its mercenaries on the front lines – up to 50,000 – and by recruiting vast numbers of ex-convicts – over 40,000 – to reinforce the troops deployed from Moscow against Kiev.

Lastly, Wagner led the bloody battle of Bakhmut, which lasted for months and culminated in Putin’s declaration on May 20 where he announced that the city was under Russian control, his only significant territorial conquest since last summer – which however risks turn out to be a useless trophy.

After nine years in prison for robbery and fraud, in 1990 Prigozhin was reborn as a hot dog vendor together with his stepfather. He manages to make his fortune by opening a chain of grocery stores and a catering service for schools and the army. In his restaurants in Moscow he often hosts the Russian president together with foreign leaders – from Jacques Chirac to George W. Bush, to the point of being nicknamed “Putin’s cook”.

Thanks to a series of lavish public contracts, he manages to finance various of his own businesses, including Wagner and the Internet Research Agency, better known as the Russian “troll factory” which attempted to influence the political course of some Western countries through social media – including the 2016 US presidential election.

The reasons for the dispute

The exacerbation of internal tensions between Prigozhin and the military leaders of the Russian regular army derives in all likelihood from the failures of the Russian military leadership in Ukraine. After calling the war in Ukraine a “racketeering” organized by a corrupt elite, Wagner’s boss accused Putin’s generals of purposely obstructing his ammunition requests by holding them responsible for the “piles of corpses” among his fighters in Ukraine in a video that went viral on the net.

The feud came to a head on Friday, May 23, when Prigozhin accused the Russian army of bombing several camps of its militias in Ukraine.

Prigozhin’s vitriolic allegations were aimed at two of Russia’s top military leaders, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, whose decision to prevent the enlistment of more detainees – Prigozhin’s main source of recruitment – was seen as a move by the Kremlin to limit Wagner’s growing political power. Shoigu also requested the registration of all “volunteer formations” with the defense ministry by July 1, which would have put Wagner’s mercenaries under the command of the military, further exacerbating tensions with Prigozhin, who did not welcome I favor the proposal.

dangerous developments

Wagner’s boss thus announced on June 23 that he had taken control of the Russian military command base in the southern region of Rostov-on-Don, declaring to two Russian regular army commanders that he would occupy the city and send his men to Moscow unless he obtained a face-to-face meeting with his declared enemies: Shoigu and Gerasimov.

Prigozhin addressed the Russian population inviting them to join Wagner against the leaders of the armed forces, accusing the two of lying about the war in Ukraine and underestimating the losses. arguing that it was not “a military coup, but a march for justice”. The next day, Saturday May 24, Prigozhin agreed to withdraw his armed forces and not to march on Moscow, raising a fuss of speculation about the opaque nature of the deal with the Kremlin.

His about-face has in fact momentarily frozen the crisis. The agreement on the withdrawal of militiamen from Rostov-on-Don was brokered by Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko who met with Putin before negotiating with Prigozhin, offering him amnesty for Wagner fighters and statute of limitations on criminal charges against him .

The withdrawal of Prigozhin, considered one of the most capable and feared Russian commanders in the war in Ukraine, could have profound consequences for the future of the conflict. Some analysts argue that the end of the Wagner mercenary group has come, others that it will end in a redeployment of its militias in the various theaters of war in Africa, where they still maintain a stable presence. As the Institute for the Study of the War writes, “the Kremlin now faces a landscape of profound instability.” For Putin, it was the most serious affront to his power in his 22 years of leadership by one of the dozens of militias scattered across the Federation.

Below, all the coup minute by minute:

June 23rd

9:50 – In a video posted on the widely followed official Telegram channel of the Wagner press service, Prigozhin raises the tone of the feud with the Russian military leaders. For the first time he publicly rejects the main reasons that justified the invasion of Ukraine, arguing that “they were fabricated by the top army”.

8:00 pm – On Telegram groups linked to the Wagner group, the news of a missile attack by Russia against a paramilitary group camp in Ukraine is amplified.

8:10pm – In what soon appears as the beginning of an armed revolt against the Kremlin leadership, he declares: «We are 25,000 men and we are coming to resolve a few issues». Prigozhin also claims, in a series of audios, that the “evil” of the Russian military leadership must be stopped, and his mercenary forces will lead a “march for justice” in what looks like the beginning of an armed rebellion against the top Russian military.

11:09pm – The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia announces that the investigation department of the FSB – the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation – has initiated a criminal case against Prigozhin accusing him of armed rebellion against the state. The crime is punished with imprisonment from 12 to 20 years.

11:18 pm – General Surovikin – known as “General Armageddon” – deputy commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine, addresses the Wagner militiamen, urging them not to revolt against his allies. “Stop the advance, return to your deployment points,” he declares, urging them to “submit to the will and order of the president elected by the people.”

11:20pm – The Russian state agency RIA Novosti reports a statement from the FSB according to which “Prigozhin’s statements “are a call to civil war and a stab in the back to Russian troops”.

June 24th

00:13 – Russian media announce the closure of Red Square to the public due to “an event”. The main road arteries leading to Moscow are blocked.

2:20 – Prigozhin announces that his militias have crossed the Ukrainian border and are headed for the southern Russian city of Rostov, reiterating that he will go “all the way” in his battle against the “big shots” of the Kremlin’s regular army.

6:42 – Prigozhin publishes a video in which he announces that his militias have entered the city of Rostov and occupied the army headquarters “without firing a single shot” and that he has the support of the local population. “We will destroy whatever we find in our way,” he declares, threatening the capital: “We will go all the way.”

7:16 – Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov reports that «Putin has been informed of the situation and all necessary measures will be taken», announcing an imminent public speech by the Russian president. In his address to the nation, Putin accuses Prigozhin of being a “traitor” to the nation.

9:30 – The Wagner group begins its march north, «almost certainly aiming at Moscow», tweets the British Ministry of Defence, adding that this is the most significant challenge for the Kremlin in recent times».

10am – In a televised speech, Putin declares that the actions taken by Prigozhin, once his close ally, represent “a stab in the back”. Without naming him, he lets it be known that “the necessary measures have been taken to defend Russia”.

11.00 – Mykhailo Podoliak, spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks of a “deafening silence” from the Russian elite. “The next 48 hours will define Russia’s new role,” he wrote on Twitter. We face either a civil war, or a transition of power, or a temporary lull before the next phase of Putin’s downfall.”

A little later Zelensky speaks of an “endemic weakness” in Russia, which uses propaganda to mask its weakness and stupidity and the chaos is so great that it can no longer be hidden,” he wrote on Twitter.

5pm – The local governor reports that a column of Wagner militia is passing through the Voronezh region, underlining that the Russian armed forces were conducting a combat operation in that area. In the following hours, the march of Prigozhin’s men proceeds along the M4 highway, which from Rostov arrives in Moscow, crossing the Lipetsk region and stopping a few hundred km south of the Russian capital, where the army had begun to set up defensive structure.

8:00 pm – 24 hours after the beginning of the rebellion, the office of the Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko announces that it has reached an agreement with Prigozhin who has “accepted a de-escalation of the current situation to avoid unnecessary Russian bloodshed”. The reasons why the rebellion ended remain a mystery; by agreeing to move to Belarus and to return Wagner’s soldiers to their respective bases, Prigozhin put an end to the most serious challenge against Putin’s decades-old power.