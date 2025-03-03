Risk addicts in the markets have before them a dangerous but succulent opportunity in which the first can still be placed: that some US headed by Donald Trump ‘legitimal’ to Russia and begin to dismantle the sanctions against Moscow in the framework of a solution to the war in Ukraine. Given the speculation that the relaxation of the Russian sanctions by the US could be a few weeks after, some investors are rushing to Buy assets linked to Moscow in international marketssince they still cannot do it within some still restricted local markets.

The clearest example is giving the operators that are addressing the Hong Kong market to buy listed shares of United Co. Rusal International PJSCthe aluminum giant based in Moscow. These ‘huntinggas’ have bought at such a fast pace that the price has risen more than 50% in the last month.

Another good example: in the last month, the actions of Raiffeisen Bank International Agan Austrian bank with subsidiary in Moscow, have risen 25% in the Vienna bag. The same has happened with the titles of OTP Bank Nyrt: The Hungarian Bank, which continues to operate in Russia, has rebounded 10% in the 2025 in the Budapest Stock Exchange. The dynamic has also been reflected in the currencies. Kazakhstanone of the main business partners of Russia, has seen how the Tenge About 4% was strengthened this month, one of the greatest increases among currencies around the world.

In the center of Manhattan, the lawyer specialized in investments Grigory Marinichev has been receiving customer calls, mostly coverage funds, Family officers and private investors, asking how to operate in the Russian markets. His answer is simply that one cannot, with hundreds of billions of assets still frozen by US sanctions. “They want to be the first to operate“explains a Bloomberg Marinichev, partner of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in New York. “But for now, there is not much that we can tell you apart from following the news.”

The fact that money managers are buying anything that has a link, even if it is dim, with Russia is a sign of the expectation that is being generated As the US president Donald Trump hastened the conversations to end the war in Ukraine, and how isolated the country of Western finances has remained. While US officials have allowed the possibility that the relief of Russian sanctions could be part of a peace agreement, it remains only part of a complex network of restrictions.

Many investors warn that market movements should not be given too much importance in a handful of speculative assets. Not clear how sanctions could be raisedsince some of the restrictions are coded in US legislation and need the approval of Congress before being eliminated. There is also the issue of European sanctions, which will probably be maintained.

Alexander Kolyand, ex de Credit Suisse: “They would take years for Russia to be invertible again, but people strive to find good ideas at this time and a possible peace agreement creates obvious opportunities”

“It would take years for Russia to be invertible again,” says Alexander Kolyand, a researcher at the European Policies Analysis Center and ancient Credit Suisse strategist in Moscow. “But people strive to find good ideas at this time and a possible peace agreement creates obvious opportunities.” Within the amalgam of possible opportunities, banks and energy They could be the best positioned for an agreement on Ukraine.

Within the ‘Malled’ Markets of Russiastock market contributions and negotiation volumes are also shooting. The ruble has shot 15% against the dollar since the beginning of the year, becoming the currency with the best behavior. But the negotiation of these assets is only available to the local population and investors of the so -called friendly jurisdictions that do not apply sanctions to Russia, such as United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.

Before the war, foreign investors had around 150,000 million of dollars in Russian shares and bonds, and assets were an important component of most emerging markets. Since then, most of that money has been withdrawn or has been trapped in bank accounts of non -residents in Moscow.

“It was quite brutal, since we reduced the shares almost zero,” recalls Alexandra Morris, Skagen Investment Director. “We still have considerable dividends of our participations in Russia, so I suppose it is a kind of free option that we have in our background.” The investor ensures that he has no hope of being able to access those funds shortly, and adds: “I would not give it too much importance in the short term.”

Gyorgy Palfi is another money manager, who directed a background centered in Russia that has since been frozen. In his current position as Variable Income of VAR ASSET MANAGEMENT HONGARY, BUY BANKING Actions such as Raiffeisen and OTP, the two mentioned European Credit Entities that continue to operate in Russia. In the case of Raiffeisen, which has been trying to sell its Russian unit for years, the bank has accumulated more than 4,000 million euros in excess of blocked capital. “It would be very favorable for Raiffeisen to be able to get that benefit,” says Palfi.

Operating with Russian -related assets can be A gray area from the legal point of view. Paul McNamara, GAM UK portfolio manager in London, says he has received banker messages offering bonds in rubles that were sold before the war by organizations such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank, with prices available upon request. The values ​​are not sanctioned, but investing in them would require conversations with the compliance department and customers could oppose, he clarifies. At the moment, it remains out.

For Kieran Curtis, Fixed Income Fund Manager, for example, Tenge Kazajo is a relatively cheap value that will benefit from peace conversations in Ukraine. It is skeptical that the US raise the sanctions, but given Trump’s position to Russia, we must not discard it completely. “It will be A really complicated decision. If the sanctions are raised and returns to the indices, that will force all the managers to make the decision very seriously, “he rivets.