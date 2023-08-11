This week it was announced that a landlord of a retail property in Goes has filed for bankruptcy for Big Bazar. The debt collection agency of Konings has submitted the request on behalf of the landlord to the court in Amsterdam due to rent arrears. Big Bazar’s total rental debt for the building in Goes amounts to 20,000 euros.

However, the landlord in Goes is not the only one waiting for his rent. In July, for example, it came to light that two Big Bazar branches in North Holland had to close their doors due to rent arrears. There would also be backlogs in Vlaardingen and ‘s-Gravenzande. A branch in Beverwijk had to be evacuated by court order after almost 50,000 euros in rent had not been paid.

The court in Leeuwarden has also ordered Big Bazar to vacate an establishment in that city. The company has until the end of August to do so. There, too, the rent was not paid from April to June this year, resulting in an arrears of more than 41,000 euros. In this case, Big Bazar also faces a penalty of 5,000 euros for every day or part of a day that the building is not vacated after the deadline.

The retail chain has previously announced that it is struggling to bear the financial burden, but says it is taking measures to reduce costs. Big Bazar blames the problems on the sharp rise in energy prices after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. As a result, visitors to the stores, more than 120 in total, spend less than before, according to Big Bazar. The chain employs about 1400 people.