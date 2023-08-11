The number of debt cases against the Big Bazar bargain chain continues to increase. According to director Joost Konings of Invorderingsbedrijf Amsterdam, ten pending files are now being processed and the total claims against Big Bazar (135 shops) are approaching 430,000 euros.
This week it was announced that a landlord of a retail property in Goes has filed for bankruptcy for Big Bazar. The debt collection agency of Konings has submitted the request on behalf of the landlord to the court in Amsterdam due to rent arrears. Big Bazar’s total rental debt for the building in Goes amounts to 20,000 euros.
However, the landlord in Goes is not the only one waiting for his rent. In July, for example, it came to light that two Big Bazar branches in North Holland had to close their doors due to rent arrears. There would also be backlogs in Vlaardingen and ‘s-Gravenzande. A branch in Beverwijk had to be evacuated by court order after almost 50,000 euros in rent had not been paid.
The court in Leeuwarden has also ordered Big Bazar to vacate an establishment in that city. The company has until the end of August to do so. There, too, the rent was not paid from April to June this year, resulting in an arrears of more than 41,000 euros. In this case, Big Bazar also faces a penalty of 5,000 euros for every day or part of a day that the building is not vacated after the deadline.
The retail chain has previously announced that it is struggling to bear the financial burden, but says it is taking measures to reduce costs. Big Bazar blames the problems on the sharp rise in energy prices after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. As a result, visitors to the stores, more than 120 in total, spend less than before, according to Big Bazar. The chain employs about 1400 people.
‘Annoying’
Negotiations are now underway between Big Bazar and Konings about the retail rent for the building in Goes, although according to the latter this is ‘difficult’. The collection agency says that Big Bazar has indicated that it wants to buy off the lease for the building in Goes. But this is not an option for the landlord because the investment in the shop in Goes concerns her daily income. She would be in trouble herself if there were no more rental income coming in.
Nevertheless, according to Konings, there are also positive developments. He has offered Big Bazar owner Heerke Kooistra to investigate whether he can mediate on behalf of several creditors at the same time. “Initially, Kooistra informed me that he was very sympathetic to this, so that gives hope.” Konings also has the impression that the Big Bazar owner wants to do everything he can to save the retail chain. “He came across to me as a businessman who knows what he is doing,” said Konings. “He also wants to come to my office to ‘drink coffee’ together and deal with the debts.”
More chain stores in trouble
Big Bazar was once owned by Blokker’s parent company. In 2021, the new owner – the Frisian entrepreneur Heerke Kooistra – still saw ‘enormous opportunities’ for the bargain chain. Kooistra takes on the landlords. He tells the Friesch Dagblad that he wants to close thirteen more shops this year if the landlords do not want to cooperate in a lower rent.
Other retail chains have also run into financial problems in recent months. Fashion chain Score (eighty stores), for example, went bankrupt, with Chasin’ as the most famous brand. The bankrupt fashion brand Scotch and Soda (32 branches in the Netherlands) is also making a restart under a new owner, after it looked bad earlier. Goosecraft, a Dutch company that sells leather jackets, went under earlier, but is also starting again.
Rents up sharply
The shopping streets are destroyed
Many more Dutch retail companies are getting into trouble because they have to pay ‘absurdly high’ rents. Retail and brand expert Paul Moers warns against this. According to him, private landlords of retail properties are currently forced to raise rents sharply in order to break even. This is the result of new legislation, whereby private landlords will have to deal with box 3. The government assumes that a return of 6.17 percent is made with the rental activities, on which tax must then be paid.
“But landlords cannot make that kind of return at all. And retailers can’t afford these rent increases. The shopping streets are being destroyed with this,” says Moers. “With this measure, the cabinet has not thought about the shopping streets, it is unimaginable. Of course you don’t stimulate the economy with this,” he continues.
Many retail properties in the hands of small private investors
According to the expert, many retail properties in the Netherlands are owned by small private investors. He can therefore well imagine the problems of Big Bazar. “They are confronted with all kinds of property owners who all want to raise the rent.”
Real estate organization NVM previously warned that landlords are suffering losses as a result of the regulatory government measures. As a result, they are forced to sell their properties. In addition to the rent increases, according to Moers, retailers will also be faced with disappointing consumer spending. “People keep their hands on the purse strings. This has to do with the total uncertainty in the world at the moment. The Dutch in particular are very busy with saving money,” says the retail expert.
