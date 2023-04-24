E-Lendingatwork, the fintech of digital consultancy in the two closed financial statements achieved revenues of only 2 thousand euros

Not all fintech they succeed with the hole, even if thrown by excellent partners. A few weeks ago, in fact, a board meeting was held in Milan E-Lending platform chaired by Isidore Lucciolaa well-known business consultant and today, among other things, president of Igea Digital Bank (Banca del Fucino group), which decided to put it into liquidation because “the company is not able – reads the report – to achieve its object and in order to avoid a deterioration of the financial situation”.

The company was formed in mid-2020 by L&P Partners Of Firefly which was a 70% shareholder while 30% was equally divided between John Bossihead of the banking group Cherrythe Philedus Of Federico Ghizzoniformer CEO of Unicredit and today president of Rothschild Italy and vice president of HourglassAnd Roberto Condulmari former founder of Kairos and today president of the Swiss manager Auriga Partners. E-Lending platform was supposed to create and market a digital platform for credit advice and management, but in the two closed accounts He has made revenues for only 2 thousand euros.

