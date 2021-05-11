The Big Bang Theory, the successful North American sitcom, came to an end in 2019. Two years later, rumors of a special reunion quickly excited fans, so Kaley Cuoco (Penny) decided to speak to E! News about his dream realization.

“I would definitely be open to some kind of reunion show (…) I can’t wait for Friends, so I’m definitely willing to do one with ourselves as well,” were the words of the beloved actress.

After this, he pointed out that this could be carried out in a few years or when someone is open to it. “It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it would be great to do it for the fans too, because we had an incredible base that stayed with us for so long.”

“It still feels like yesterday when we finished. I think everyone is trying their new ways and seeing what their next project is, and I am excited to see how they all prosper, ”Cuoco concluded.

This is not the first time that news of the meeting has made headlines. As recalled, Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) explained to the Metro UK portal that the event would not arrive soon due to some “legal issues”.

The artist also commented that it is necessary to process papers and documents between the television channels and the companies in charge, which makes it more difficult to carry out the reunion in such a short time.

The Big Bang theory: Photo: Warner Bros

What is The Big Bang theory about?

The series begins with the arrival of aspiring actress Penny to the neighboring apartment shared by Sheldon and Leonard, two physicists who work at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

Leonard falls in love with the protagonist from the first moment, and from there, they start some unruly situations that they share with the other characters in the comedy series.