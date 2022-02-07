The successful American sitcom The Big Bang theory it came to an end in 2019, after 12 seasons. Two years later, rumors of a special reunion soon got fans excited, and several actors expressed their positive opinion about it. So far there is no reason why it should not be carried out.

In a recent interview for ComicBook, Kunal Najjar, Raj Koothrappali in fiction, stated that he is willing to participate in a reunion. However, he does not expect it to happen in the short term, contrary to the desire of the followers of the program.

YOU CAN SEE: Shark tank Mexico: Arturo Elías Ayub says goodbye to the program after 6 seasons

“When I am 60 years old and if television still exists,” he replied about when it could take place.

“To be honest, that was a really wonderful time in my life and now I’m enjoying other endeavors as well. And if that happens, then it’s up to the universe, but right now, I’m just enjoying spending time with them.”

It should be noted that there were talks for the meeting to take place, but Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) explained to Metro.co.uk that it is necessary to carry out many procedures between television channels and companies, which makes it more complicated.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022, list of nominees: when and at what time will they be announced?

The Big Bang theory is one of the most popular series in history. Photo: Warner Bros.

For her part, Kaley Cuoco (Penny) had already spoken with E! News about it. She was excited to see her classmates again. “I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show,” she emphasized.

“It was a life-changing experience for all of us. It would be great to do it for the fans too, because we had an incredible base that stayed with us for so long.”