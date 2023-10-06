The state of affairs in ‘fast charging country-Netherlands’ in 2023. We looked into it for you.

Fast charging test 2023

There are often situations in which you have no choice (or want) other than ‘just’ fast charging. And that is possible in the Netherlands. In fact, in more and more places.

But what will be the status of the fast charging network in the Netherlands in 2023? We set out with two teams to test this in practice. @wouter and @martijngizmo dived into an Audi E-tron GT to explore their part of the Netherlands and the undersigned took a Toyota BZ4X together with @rubenpriest.

In the video you can see our findings from days of carefully parking at charging stations and pulling thick charging cables! We were curious whether the 2022 winner, Fastned, would have been overtaken by the competition.

New in 2023, we looked at loading at supermarkets

Roaring press releases about fast chargers at Albert Heijn, but also Jumbo turned on the PR machine. And couldn’t you charge (slowly) for free at Lidl anyway? It was going to be big this year. Charge the car while you are doing your shopping.

And what would be absolutely ideal? That you actually have some extra power in the battery after doing your shopping. And with traditional ‘slow’ charging you won’t make a dent in a pack of butter in 15-30 minutes. We need fast chargers!

But so far we came home from a mainly rude experience. Firstly, it is virtually impossible to find where you can charge your car via the websites or apps of these supermarkets.

When asked about the number of fast chargers, Zaandam remained quiet. AH did not want to respond to our request for information until October/November. Jumbo indicated that there are currently plans for a fast charger at 5 locations (not really impressive among more than 680 stores). We visited a branch in Nieuwegein where the first enormous unit stood on the sidewalk in a shopping street.

When asked, Lidl, also a major player with 440 stores in the Netherlands, indicated that 29 branches have 50 kW fast chargers. Unfortunately, these were also very difficult to select in the ‘branch finder’. And at the first branch we visited in Pijnacker there was clearly no 50kW charger but just a standard public charger.

We will keep an eye on it, but for the time being it seems that a fast charger does not have to be a reason to change supermarkets.

Results of the 2023 Fast Charging Survey

You took part in our Fast Charging Survey in large numbers. Partly with your input, we have expanded this slightly for 2023. Below we share the most important results with you.

Do you know what a kWh costs before you start fast charging?

You would think that in the last year more people would be consciously concerned with the costs of fast charging. But compared to 2022, we see that the percentage who say a resounding YES! could respond to has fallen from 33% in 2022 to 27% this year.

34%: no, no idea

39%: Approx

27%: Yes!

Why do you use a fast charger?

Not totally unimportant. Why do we actually stop at a fast charger to use it? We see a small increase from 53% in 2022 to 59% in 2023 of people who indicate that they only fast charge when necessary to reach their destination. This means that the enthusiasm for fast charging has not grown among EV drivers in percentage terms. But because the number of EV drivers themselves is growing, some fast charging stations will be busier in 2023!

59% only in emergencies (if it is necessary to reach my destination)

28%: because of the speed

3%: I only charge at fast chargers

6%: convenience, I’ll pass by anyway

4% because my employer pays it

What is your biggest Fast Charging annoyance?

During our fast charging test we encountered a number of annoyances, but we were also critical. What is striking (in a positive sense) is that 31% are not annoyed at all by fast charging. That’s always good news of course. What is striking is that apparently 33% say they experience too much trouble from charging stations that do not work. Because that percentage indicated in the survey that this is their biggest annoyance with fast charging. Here too you see that price has a lower priority than might be expected. because only 9% mention the always higher price of fast charging as an annoyance.

9% too expensive

33% charging station that does not work

Charging 17% is too slow

3% charging location is dirty

2% charging location is unsafe

31% I am not annoyed by fast charging

5% that I can’t see the price next to the charger

How do you look for fast chargers?

Randstad residents (we are also guilty of it) sometimes conveniently assume that you can now fast charge at every gas station. However, this is not the case. That’s why we ask: how do you find the location of fast chargers? In 48% of cases this turns out to be simply the car’s navigation. Followed by apps from fast charging providers with 21%.

11% google maps

48% navigation of my car

21% app from fast charging provider

3% I always go to the same one

10% I grab the first one I see on the highway

1% waze

7% arp

Which fast charging provider is your favorite?

Just like last year, we also asked you for a general opinion about the best-known fast charging providers in the Netherlands. Just like last year, your preference in 2023 was Fastned. Tesla follows closer behind than in 2022, which is striking. We already mention it a few times in the video. In terms of price, Tesla currently has the best offer among the major providers.

They are not doing themselves any favors by charging different rates at different locations and at different times of the day. This leaves it somewhat unclear what THE rate is now. While that rate is actually always the lowest.

42% Fastned

31% Tesla supercharger

15% ionity

8% shell recharge

1% McDonald’s

1% total energies

2% other

Who is the winner?

We see it again at the various charging locations that at Fastned they have the complete focus on one thing: Fast charging! There is a development in the number of locations and you see fast chargers appearing everywhere, even at older locations.

In terms of price, they have to tolerate Tesla in this test, but…

We are pleased to award the title ‘winner of Autoblog Fast Charging Test 2023‘ On Fastned. Wondering whether one of the other providers can make it more difficult for Fastned in 2024 than in 2023. There is still plenty of room for improvement, that is not the reason.

What do we think could still be improved?

It’s nice that there are sometimes 3 fast charging providers at 1 gas station along the highway, but wouldn’t it be better to ensure that there is at least one everywhere?

Hurry up with that price information at the beginning of the exit or at least before you reach the junction where you have to make a choice between two providers.

And of course clear price information right next to the charging stations,

A solution still needs to be found for slow-charging cars that occupy the fastest charging stations. That is very inefficient and a shame when your car can charge + 150 kW. You wouldn’t refuel your passenger car at the truck pump, would you?

Pay anywhere with your debit card or smartphone with your normal current account, it is already possible at a number of fast chargers, why is it not mandatory everywhere?

spacious parking spaces so that you can always disconnect your trailer or caravan

Charging cables that are too short are still an issue, not only with Tesla Superchargers

