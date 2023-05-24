Members of the Expert Commission in the former headquarters of the Congress in Santiago. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

The first phase of the Chilean constitutional process, the second in less than three years, entered its decisive phase. This Tuesday, the plenary session of the expert commission, made up of 24 members who were appointed by the political parties with representation in Congress, began to vote on the first 16 articles of the draft, and approved one that puts a flag that had been raised for years from sectors of the center-left: the consecration that Chile is organized in a social and democratic State of law. It is a text that has been prepared since March and has had transversal political agreements, from the extreme right to the hardest left. It is, at the same time, a draft, since it will be delivered as a working basis to the Constitutional Council, which was elected at the beginning of May, and which will take office on June 7 with the task of presenting to the country a new Magna Carta proposal.

In addition, the constitutional recognition of indigenous peoples “as part of the Chilean Nation” and the State’s commitment to respect and promote their individual and collective rights were approved. Also, articles that ensure the political participation of women entered the draft, such as the one that establishes that the law will ensure “equal access of men and women to electoral mandates and elective positions”; the best interests of children and adolescents and, among others, that Chile “adopts for its Government the democratic Republic with separation of powers and a presidential regime.”

This new attempt to change the Constitution, which was born in 1980 during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990), began on March 7 with the installation of the expert commission, a body that is made up of a majority of jurists. It is a completely different process from the previous one and was the result of a political agreement that arose after the failure of the constitutional convention, whose proposal for a Magna Carta, which was very transformative, was rejected by 62% in September 2022. In addition, it contains 12 constitutional borders from which the directors will not be able to get out, among them that Chile is a democratic Republic, a unitary State and a social State.

Despite this, the architecture that the declaration of the social State should have generated several ideological discussions within the commission between the left and the right, especially regarding the choice of health benefits, which in Chile are public and private. However, the moderate tone presented by the 24 experts -12 men and 12 women- since they took office in March, allowed them to reach broad agreements that have been highlighted by their own members even before the voting on the articles, which will last throughout this week. An example of this is what the socialist councilor Gabriel Osorio said a few days ago: “The agreement of the expert commission for the preliminary draft of the new Constitution is unprecedented. This is the first time that there is a constitutional agreement signed by representatives of all political sectors. I hope that this democratic dialogue will continue in the Constitutional Council.”

Advances and agreements

The commission worked in four subcommittees: political system, constitutional reform and form of State; jurisdictional function and autonomous bodies; principles, civil and political rights, as well as economic, social, cultural and environmental rights. It was last week when all these groups reached the first transversal agreements, for which support for their proposals is envisioned in the plenary sessions to come. “They are norms that make sense, because they dialogue with our constitutional tradition, that solve problems of our political system. The constituent moments are not re-foundational, but seek to write new constitutions to solve specific problems”, commented the vice president of the instanceSebastián Soto, appointed by Evópoli, a moderate right-wing party.

And, another example of how consensus has been reached, is also reflected in what the only member of the Communist Party, Alexis Cortés, said before voting on the first articles: “Our mutual frustrations are good news for the process ”. Commissioner Antonia Rivas, from Convergencia Social, the party of left-wing President Gabriel Boric, also highlighted the conciliatory tone: “Many times we commissioners find ourselves on the opposite political path, and at times our positions seemed irreconcilable. The text that is being voted on today reflects that with dialogue, understanding and respect it is possible to reach a common agreement”.

Among the articles that will be voted on until next week, and that already have consensus, are the consecration, for the first time, of the right to housing, in addition to several key regulations on the political system. For example, there is a deep surgery to the political party system, whose current fragmentation in Congress – today there are 21 collectivities – has caused both dispersion and lack of agreements.

Given this, the expert commission has proposed that only parties that reach five percent of the votes in the election of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies “will have the right to participate in the allocation of seats in each branch of the National Congress.” An anti-disobedience rule was also promoted, which consists of the fact that the deputy or senator who “resigns from the party that had declared his candidacy” will lose his parliamentary position. Currently, there are about twenty independents but, except for deputy Carlos Bianchi, all were elected on party lists.

A rule on parity will also be voted on, but it will be transitory, so that in elections no sex exceeds the 60%-40% ratio. In this case, no agreement was reached on the official’s proposal to reach 50%-50%.

The debate over the welfare state

The first votes on the bill this Tuesday corresponded to the norms presented by the subcommittee on principles, civil and political rights for the first chapter, the Fundamentals of the institutional order, chaired by Máximo Pavez, from the UDI, a right-wing party. “Human dignity is inviolable and the basis of law and justice. People are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Its respect and guarantee is the first duty of the political community and its legal form of organization”, states its first paragraph. The second is the one that establishes that “Chile is organized in a social and democratic State of law, which recognizes fundamental rights and freedoms and promotes the progressive development of rights subject to the principle of fiscal responsibility and through state and private institutions.”

“In personal terms it is very satisfying. The consecration of the social and democratic State of law is compatible with individual rights and freedoms. In my opinion, it is very good news for Chile,” said the president of the commission, Verónica Undurraga, of the PPD, a center-left party that is part of the ruling party.

This time, although the council unanimously approved this principle, the statements of the members of the right reveal the nuances. An example is what was stated in plenary session by Teodoro Ribera, from Renovación Nacional, from the traditional right: “I believe that we are not really creating a social and democratic State of law, rather it is about constitutionalizing and therefore giving a mandate to the authority to continue implementing with greater vigor the social and democratic rule of law”.

Or what Carlos Frontaura, of the extreme right-wing Republican Party, said. He stressed that although the social and democratic rule of law is part of the constitutional bases, “it cannot become an instrument to confuse all politics with statehood, because if that happens we will have destroyed its meaning and objective.”

Frontaura is the only representative of this community in the expert commission. On the other hand, in the Constitutional Council that will take office on June 7, the Republican Party will have a majority, since in the elections at the beginning of May it swept and became the main party in the country with 35% of the votes, that is, almost 3.5 million backups.

The Constitutional Council will have six months to work. And on December 17, 2023, there will be an exit plebiscite, in which Chileans will vote if they approve or reject the proposal.