Americans who purchase a new electric car will soon receive a subsidy of 7,500 dollars (7,290 euros) in subsidy, and those who buy a second-hand plug-in car will receive 4,500 dollars as a gift from the government. Washington has set aside $128 billion for investments in renewable energy and $22 billion for making buildings energy-efficient. That’s all in the climate legislation that the US Senate passed earlier this week.

Of the $433 billion (421 billion euros) earmarked for the so-called ‘inflation reduction law’, $369 billion will go to measures to combat climate change. In monetary terms, it is the largest climate law in American history.

That the law in many comments therefore “historical” is understandable: the hard-fought political breakthrough by the Biden administration comes after years of setbacks to US climate policy. Former President Trump reversed many of the climate regulations of his predecessor Obama, and recently the Supreme Court dealt a blow to the environmental agency EPA: it cannot simply set ceilings on emissions from coal and gas plants.

But with all the excitement about Biden’s climate bill, some caveats are in order. The amount of 369 billion dollars has to be seen in proportion: the annual American defense budget is about twice as large as this one-off climate package (768.2 billion dollars for 2022). The package is also not very ambitious, says Louise van Schaik, who studies international climate policy at the Clingendael Institute, on the phone. “The Americans want to boost sustainable energy, without limiting fossil energy,” says Van Schaik. She points out that fossil energy companies also receive a subsidy in the law if they use their CO 2 catch. The independently calculated effect of the US climate law – 40 percent fewer emissions in 2030 than in 2005 – is considerably lower than the target that Biden previously formulated as an American contribution to the Paris climate agreement, says Van Schaik. Biden promised a reduction of 50 to 52 percent. The EU has bigger ambitions: it aims for a 55 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 and also uses a more ambitious benchmark year: 1990 instead of 2005 (emissions increased between these years).

Michael Pahle, environmental economist at the PIK Institute in Potsdam, takes a more cheerful tone. “You have to be optimistic about this. As usually with climate policy, this is a long way from what is really needed. But if this had not been achieved, cooperation at an international level would be a lot more difficult.” At UN climate summits – in November there will be another, in Egypt – the US can show its climate strategy, and then get other countries on the move, says Pahle.

Where is the CO 2 -price?

In the range of measures in the law, one stands out because of its absence. That is the means that many economists prescribe to reduce CO . emissions 2 and other greenhouse gases: pricing. Apart from a limited tax on high methane emissions, there will be no tax on emissions in the US – at least for the time being. The ruling Democrats generously open the green subsidy pot, but eschew the price incentive that discourages pollution.

In doing so, the Americans distance themselves from Europe, which produces CO 2 pricing has been in use for years and that wants to expand this instrument further. In the EU, large industrial polluters (such as Tata in IJmuiden) and fossil energy generators (such as coal-fired power stations) pay a price per tonne of CO 2 they emit, through the EU Emissions Trading System in which allowances can be bought and sold. That price is now about 85 euros. National climate taxes, such as the Dutch CO 2 industry tax on top of that. In the coming months, a border levy for companies from outside the EU that do not pay for emissions must be finalized in Brussels – to protect their own industry against unfair competition.

Most economists find CO 2 -pricing is indispensable for the success of the energy transition. The idea is that taxing emissions makes fossil energy more expensive and green energy relatively cheaper. Consumers and companies will then automatically make more sustainable choices, and investments in sustainability will then automatically become more profitable. Controlled by the price incentive, the market does its job, as it were – and that is more efficient than scattering subsidies. In 2019, 4 former presidents and 28 American Nobel Prize economists wrote a open letter in which they argued for an “immediate” CO 2 tax in the United States. Among them is Janet Yellen, the current Secretary of the Treasury. More than 3,600 economists have now signed the letter.

But after a long political wrangle over Biden’s climate law, the conclusion must be that CO 2 -pricing in Washington is politically unfeasible – at least not in the foreseeable future. Incidentally, California and some northeastern states do have forms of emissions trading, whereby the CO 2 -price is low (between 50 cents and 30 dollars). Only a handful of delegates, including former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, support a national CO 2 -tax.

‘A poisonous mix’

In a article in The New York Times This week described how, in an increasingly politically polarized America, the idea of ​​pricing has been buried in recent years. Politicians simply did not dare to go public with it. Nobel laureate William Nordhaus, who made proposals for CO . in the 1970s 2 taxes, the piece says that the idea of ​​climate taxes and politics has turned out to be a “toxic mix.” Subsidies, on the other hand, are attractive: they also make voters happy.

According to Van Schaik and Pahle, the fact that the Americans do not put a price on the emission of greenhouse gases complicates the attempts to reach agreements worldwide on the pricing of emissions – something which the International Monetary Fund is in favor of, among others. The EU has put the issue of pricing on the international agenda through non-European imports of CO 2 – tax intensive products, such as aluminium, steel, cement and electricity, with a border levy. While this tax would primarily affect countries such as Russia, China, Ukraine, Turkey and India, it would also tax US steel and aluminum. Only countries that produce a form of CO . themselves 2 -pricing would be exempt from the levy. Not the US, in principle.

Pahle thinks that an EU tax on American polluting imports will be “very sensitive” politically. “This is our most important trading partner and political ally.” The political pressure to make an exception for the Americans will be great, think Pahle and Van Schaik. It can be argued that, although the Americans do not have CO 2 know the price, but with this law, we are investing heavily in the climate. However, such an exception is problematic: it makes it more difficult for the EU to get the border charge accepted within the World Trade Organisation, where Russia and China, among others, have already objected to this ‘protectionist’ European measure. “Giving the Americans an exception, but not other countries, will be a difficult story within the WTO,” says Van Schaik.



Climate policy expensive? It will bring in tens of thousands of billions, says the IMF



Climate club