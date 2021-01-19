It has been almost 50 years – 48 to be exact on December 18 – since the first tragedy in the life of President-elect, Joe Biden. On that fateful day, a few weeks after Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972 at just 29 years old, his wife, Neilia, and their little over one-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident when they went to buy a car. Christmas tree. The little boys, Beau and Hunter, survived the collision with the tractor. Under that misfortune, Joe Biden was sworn in to the Senate in the hospital room where his children were recovering.

