Commander, US President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, is no longer in the White House and its future is being evaluated, after the animal has bitten several Secret Service agents.

Elizabeth Alexander, spokesperson for first lady Jill Bidenconfirmed the expulsion this Wednesday to several American media.

The news comes after CNN reported that German shepherd has been involved in more incidents than the 11 confirmed so far by the Secret Serviceand that the animal has also bitten members of the White House staff.

In recent months, several of his attacks have made it to the media. The most recent occurred at the end of September, when the dog bit an agent who had to be treated by the complex’s medical staff.

Last November, Another officer had to be hospitalized after being bitten on the arms and legs.



The White House indicated in July that the Bidens were considering subjecting Commander to new training to control the situation, but this Tuesday CNN said it had no confirmation whether this had taken place.

Commander arrived at the White House in December 2021. It was a gift that the president received from his family, months after the death of Champ, a German shepherd who accompanied the couple for 13 years.

In US history, Most presidential families have had the company of a pet in the White House: Barack Obama (2009-2017) had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, while his predecessor, George W. Bush (2001-2009) lived with three dogs and a cat.

The Bidens adopted another German shepherd in 2018, Major, who was transferred to his Delaware residence after an attack on a member of the presidential security.

EFE

