The Administration of US President Joe Biden has proposed raising the minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour by 2025. The initiative, although applauded by major unions, finds great reluctance in the Republican party and multiple corporate interests.

A socioeconomic revolution. That’s what the approval of the minimum wage increase promoted by the Administration of President Joe Biden would mean. The president proposes doubling the minimum payments in a country strongly marked by economic inequalities, increasingly marked after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposal is led in Congress by Senator Bernie Sanders. The longtime Democrat introduced a bill in Congress this week that would increase the minimum pay to $ 15 an hour gradually over a five-year period. The proposal has been endorsed by 37 Democratic senators, so far.

Currently the minimum wage in the United States is $ 7.25 per hour, an amount that has not changed since 2009 and although several states have approved a second minimum wage, Democrats accuse the need for an increase national and corresponding to current living costs. Sanders argues that this is not “a radical ideal” and calls the current standard “starvation wages.”

Democrat Bernie Sanders speaks at the 11th debate of the Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential campaign, held at the CNN studios in Washington, DC, on March 15, 2020. © Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The former presidential candidate also assured that the government must inject money into the economy to make sure that “people are not working disproportionately” for unequal wages. “In the richest country in the world, when you work forty hours a week, you don’t he must live in poverty, “said the Vermont senator, who hopes to convince skeptics with his project.

In search of the simple minority to approve the increase to $ 15 per hour

Although the initiative, one of Biden’s campaign promises, is very popular with the population, and even finds support among some Republicans and has received the support of the main unions for more than a decade, it also faces strong opposition from the majority. conservative and strong pressure from corporate interests that refuse to increase their costs.

The Democrats are looking for a formula that allows them to approve the bill with a simple majority, since following the regular procedure would require the support of 60 of the 100 senators, a goal that is difficult to achieve. What they are looking for is a mechanism known as “budget reconciliation,” which Sanders wants to resort to after Republicans have used it on several occasions.

“My Republican colleagues used the reconciliation to give nearly $ 2 trillion in tax breaks to large and rich corporations amid huge income inequality; they used reconciliation to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act and remove 32 million people from the medical care they had; They used reconciliation to allow drilling in the Arctic desert … You know what? I believe that we can use reconciliation to protect the needs of working families, “said the legislator.

We will never get 60 votes in the Senate to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. If we are going to keep faith with millions of low wage workers, the minimum wage increase must be a part of budget reconciliation. Let us end starvation wages in America. – Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 28, 2021

Faced with such resistance, Democrats will have to choose between two paths to follow: on the one hand, wait to get bipartisan support. On the other, continue with the proceedings with limited support in the Senate, hoping to have the bloc support of the 50 Democratic senators and opt for the tiebreaker with the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, a risky bet that Biden seems determined to heading.

The loss of 1.3 million jobs, the main Republican argument

Although some Republican voices echo the increase in wages, many do not support that it be done up to 15 dollars per hour, considering that this amount will cause more unemployment in a country that has lost almost ten million jobs since the start of the pandemic.

“Raising the minimum wage, especially to $ 15, will bankrupt some small businesses and cost many low-wage workers their jobs,” says Neil Bradley, policy director for the US Chamber of Commerce. who, however, did not rule out discussing “a reasonable increase.”

Archive. People line up outside a Career Center hoping to find help with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, USA, on June 18, 2020. © Bryan Woolston / Reuters

The Biden Administration assures for its part that the increase proposed by the Democratic caucus will be beneficial for the economy in general and maintains that increasing the lower wages will generate consumption gains for billions of dollars in goods and services and that these will be provided, largely by small businesses.

A 2019 Congressional Budget Office study found that raising the minimum wage to $ 15 will have a direct impact on the income of 17 million Americans. Additionally, another ten million citizens with salaries above $ 15 would also see their salaries rise. The study estimated that 1.3 million families would lift themselves out of poverty if the measure were approved. However, it also indicated that 1.3 million workers would lose their jobs.

For some analysts, such as Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics, beyond the potential impact of the proposal, it reflects a turnaround in Washington on which Biden wants to put his stamp. “(This) confirms the will of an Administration to focus more on the social and racial inequalities that had caused strong tensions last year,” he says.

With AP and AFP