Two years after Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela, with the support of Washington, Nicolás Maduro remains in power. Donald Trump, no. If the heir of Hugo Chávez believed that the arrival of a new president in the United States would serve to undo the battery of sanctions with which the Trump administration tried to force his departure, he was wrong.

In his tight opening schedule in office, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has not called Maduro even to put him on the ropes, as Joe Biden did with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead, on Tuesday, he had a cordial conversation with Guaidó to highlight “the importance of the return of democracy to Venezuela,” with all the symbolism that that call carries.

Guaidó himself first told an Argentine television, because logically he is the one that has the most interest in showing the recognition that the new world sheriff has given him, but the State Department did not ask either. With the translation into Spanish of the summarized content of that call, he reactivated the WhatsApp communication channel with Hispanic journalists for the first time.

Maduro could already anticipate the attitude of the new secretary of state for his work as assistant secretary with Hillary Clinton, with whom he has these days a friendly podcast to discuss the challenges of the position, in addition to having served in other national security positions in the governments of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Blinken, who championed the invasion of Iraq and was Biden’s adviser in the Senate, had referred to Maduro as a “dictator.”

Raise the pressure



Trump’s hawks, with their ‘bully’ policy, had managed to get more than 50 countries to recognize Guaidó, who nevertheless never went beyond being the “president in charge” in world public opinion. Now the Biden Executive will apply a multilateralist approach to work with “like-minded” allies, specifically the EU, the Lima Group, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the International Contact Group, with whom it plans to ” increase pressure for a peaceful democratic transition, “said the State Department spokesman.

Maduro now has a new opportunity to negotiate a political solution to the crisis through the holding of fair elections with international supervision, but nothing more. Biden is in no rush to lift Trump’s sanctions, although he knows that many of them hurt the Venezuelan people above all, so he is willing to “find solutions to alleviate their suffering.”