A man well known to Argentina and who has been a protagonist in the negotiations of our country’s debt with the International Monetary Fund, will be the main adviser to the new Secretary of the Treasury by Joe Biden. Could have an important influence in current negotiations with the agency.

David Lipton, an economist who served as the Fund’s deputy chief executive officer, second to Christine Lagarde, will return to the United States government as Senior Advisor to Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, as anticipated by the agency Reuters.

While the news was not officially confirmed, it has not been denied and is given as fact here in Washington. According to the agency, Lipton will focus on the role of the United States within the Group of Seven and the largest economies of the Group of 20, which includes Argentina.

Prestigious economist, Lipton was the senior official of the Fund who was in the details of the granting of the maximum loan of the organization to Argentina in 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri. The IMF then approved about 57,000 million dollars, of which 44,000 were disbursed.

Although Lagarde was the person who had the political management of the relationship with Argentina, Lipton was the one overseeing the technical side the most. When the financial crisis broke out in our country, he was one of the toughest officials with whom the then Minister Nicolás Dujovne had to negotiate. There are those who came to nickname him “the Taliban.”

After the agency declared the Argentine debt as “unsustainable,” the government of Alberto Fernández launched a debt renegotiation mechanism with the agency. They are now looking for a new loan, this time from Extended Facilities, with long-term maturities in order to ease the burden in the first years. The negotiations are described as “constructive” by both parties, but have not progressed substantially.

The role of the Treasury in granting a new loan is fundamental since the United States, as the main power on the planet and the organism’s greatest contributor, has a vote of greater proportional weight than that of any other country in the executive board of the Fund. Lipton, who knows in detail the particularities and challenges of the Argentine economy, will be the official who will surely follow this debate in the future and will instruct the US executive director on the vote. Some of the countries that guaranteed the first loan view a renegotiation with some distrust.

“This is excellent news. David is one of the gray eminences of the financial system and international economic. An exceedingly well-qualified person to deal with the multiple challenges of the post-pandemic global economy, ”he told Clarion a source in Washington who knows Lipton well. Regarding the possible influence it will have in the Argentine case, he stressed that “He is clearly someone who knows the country well” and that he will be able to accurately advise Yellen.

Hector Torres, former Argentine director to the IMF, told Clarion that “the people who were key to the 2018 deal were former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Christine Lagarde. But Lipton was the person in management that the Fund’s staff respected the most as the technicians had serious reservations about the deal. ” “If the appointment is confirmed – Torres continued– David would most likely be the one who understands the most about Argentina in the Treasury. That, in itself, is very likely to be done by the direct interlocutor of the Argentine government ”.

In addition, Lipton’s long experience in international economic issues and his tenure as undersecretary of the Treasury for international affairs from 1993 to 1998 in the Clinton administration will help Washington in its quest to rebuild ties with allies and multilateral institutions, they estimate in Washington.