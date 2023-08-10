US Congress: Biden family received funding from abroad in the past

The family of US President Joe Biden received more than $20 million in illegal payments during his vice presidency, including from businessmen from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. About it declared Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the US House of Representatives James Comer.

“The committee has now determined that there are more than $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates,” according to the released documents.

It is alleged that we are talking about funds transferred in 2014 by Russian businesswoman Elena Baturina, businessman from Kazakhstan Kenes Rakishev through shell companies to Biden’s son Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer. The document also says that a relative of the current US president and his partner received payments from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

On August 2, it became known that Hunter Biden made a deal with the prosecution, according to which he promised to plead guilty to two counts – in exchange he would receive a suspended sentence. The president’s relative was “well aware of his tax obligations” but still never signed or submitted his declarations.

At the end of July, James Comer said that Joe Biden lied to the American people about his innocence in the deals of his son Hunter, he was also convicted of lying about his ignorance of them. In his opinion, a relative of the president sold his father’s “brand” around the world in order to enrich the family.