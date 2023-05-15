For weeks, politicians, bankers and the White House have been warning that the US is on the verge of a default that threatens dire consequences, including a looming recession and a global financial contagion.

The Congressional Budget Office predicted Friday that the country could default on its debt by June 15 if lawmakers fail to agree with Biden to lift existing restrictions on government spending.

“We shouldn’t be here,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Ademo said on a CNN talk show Sunday titled “State of the Union,” repeating lawmakers’ calls to end confrontation and expand US borrowing power.

“If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by the time of default, we will go into a recession and that will be catastrophic… The United States of America has never defaulted – and we just can’t afford to,” he added.

Biden has asked to increase the debt ceiling, but Republicans insist that any expansion of the borrowing authority, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, must be accompanied by significant spending restrictions.

A new round of debt ceiling talks between Biden and Republican leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has been postponed until next week.

Adeyou acknowledged that the personnel negotiations were “constructive,” but dismissed Republican assertions that Biden did not want to rein in federal spending.

“The president has laid out a plan that includes three trillion dollars in debt relief over ten years,” he said, referring to Biden’s budget request unveiled in March.

He added that congressional leaders should find ways to strike a deal on fiscal policy, “but since we’re in these talks, there’s no reason why we can’t raise the debt ceiling and prevent defaults… (which) could lead to a massive recession that would cost us millions of jobs.”

“It’s time to get spending levels back to pre-Covid, and then we can talk about raising the debt ceiling,” Byron Donalds, Republican of Florida, told “Fox News” Sunday.

“If Joe Biden does not bring proposals to the table and all he will do is sit there with his hands in his pockets (…) then he will be the one leading our country into default,” he added.

Former President Donald Trump encouraged Republican lawmakers to stand their ground if Biden did not agree to a “massive spending cut.”

But Lyle Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council and former vice chair of the Federal Reserve, confirmed that an agreement would be reached.

“Our expectation is that Congress will do what is necessary” to avoid a default, she told CBS’ “Face the Nation” program on Sunday.

On Saturday, Biden touched on the issue in Delaware, where he spoke briefly to reporters, saying that negotiations are underway and there is a “real discussion,” but the two parties have not yet reached a solution.