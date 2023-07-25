The Department of Justice sued the State of Texas on Monday for the installation of a floating wall on the Rio Grande, intended to prevent migrants from crossing the border that separates Mexico from the United States. The Joe Biden Administration thus goes on to attack Governor Greg Abbott, who ordered the installation of the barrier, made up of huge orange buoys, last June.

It is an obstacle of about 350 meters, which the federal government criticizes for its “humanitarian implications.” Abbott did not have permission from either of the two countries to install it in the section that separates Eagle Pass, in Texas, and, on the other side, Piedras Negras, in Coahuila.

It is the latest provocation from the governor, who is confronted with Washington over the management of the border. As part of a plan launched two years ago under the title of Operation Lone Star (as the nickname of the state of Texas), it has placed barbed wire at some points on the dividing line, has arrested migrants accusing them of trespassing, and has sent them aboard buses paid for with public money to cities with a Democratic majority, such as Chicago, New York or Washington. Some of those arriving in the capital are destined for the house of Vice President Kamala Harris, at whose doors she wanted to bring the crisis that is being experienced in the south of her state, which shares 2,000 kilometers with Mexico, crossed by 28 international bridges and border crossings.

The complaint has not come as a surprise to the governor, who sent a letter to President Biden on Monday in which he accuses him of not stopping the migratory flow and defends his right to take the measures that the federal government does not adopt to attack the crisis. “Texas awaits you in court, Mr. President,” he writes in the Abbott letter.

The Department of Justice had given him until that same day to rectify, because, the assistant attorney general, Vanita Gupta, told him in writing, the buoys represent “a security risk for navigation in the Rio Grande, in addition to their humanitarian implications.” Gupta also claimed that the gesture had provoked “diplomatic protests from Mexico” and could “harm the foreign policy of the United States.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Abbott of acting in bad faith in this matter. “The only person who is sowing chaos is the governor,” she added in her daily conference to questions from reporters. “That’s what he keeps doing: inhumane political pantomime.”

Jean-Pierre boasted that the border is registering the lowest numbers of illegal crossings in the last two years, after Title 42 was lifted in May, a regulation imposed by the Donald Trump Administration under the pretext of stopping the advance of the pandemic. It allowed the rapid expulsion of migrants, who were returned to Mexico in a matter of minutes. He now governs Title 8 alone, which in practice means a tightening of the conditions to request asylum. It allowed the Barack Obama Administration to deport more than three million migrants in eight years.

It is not the first time that Abbott, who is serving his third term as governor, and the Biden Administration have faced each other in court. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused the state in 2021 of overstepping the limits of its powers by authorizing Texas police officers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the excuse that they could be contributing to the spread of the coronavirus.

