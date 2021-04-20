The administration of US President Joe Biden has ordered US immigration authorities to stop using the term “a non-foreigner

Legit “controversial in reference to immigrants.

“As the nation’s main law enforcement agency, we have set the tone and example for our country and our partners around the world,” Troy Miller, Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection, said in a note.

He added, “We implement the laws of our country while preserving the dignity of everyone we interact with. The words we use are important, and they will more protect the dignity of those in our custody.”