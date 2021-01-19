A spokeswoman for US President-elect Joe Biden announced that the next administration will not implement the decision issued by outgoing President Donald Trump to lift the ban imposed on travelers to the United States from Brazil and most European countries, starting next week.

In a tweet on Twitter, Jane Saki, who will take over the duties of the White House spokeswoman on Wednesday after Biden was sworn in, said that “with the deterioration of the epidemic situation and the emergence of more contagious mutated viruses around the world, this is not the time to lift the restrictions imposed on international travel.”

“Based on the advice of our medical team, the administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on January 26. In fact, we are planning to strengthen public health measures related to international travel to further curb the spread of COVID-19,” she added.

Saki’s tweet came minutes after Trump announced that the ban imposed on travelers from Brazil, Britain, Ireland and European countries within the Schengen space will be lifted on January 26, when all those wishing to travel to the United States will have to present a negative test result for Covid-19.

Trump said in a statement issued by the White House, “This measure is the best way to continue protecting Americans from Covid-19 while resuming safe travel.”

And epidemiologists have warned that it is likely that mutated strains of the Covid-19 virus are already present in the United States, where more than 379,000 people have died of Covid-19, and where more than three thousand deaths are recorded daily.

As of Monday, the United States had recorded more than 24 million cases of COVID-19, of whom nearly 400,000 died.