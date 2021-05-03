The Biden administration issues an urgent decision regarding the families of the immigrants

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced that families of immigrants who were separated under former President Donald Trump will be able to meet this week.

“Today is just the beginning,” Homeland Security Minister Alejandro Mayuras said in a statement. We are collecting the first batch of families, and other families will follow. ”

On Twitter, he spoke about the fate of four mothers who “tried to flee from very dangerous situations in their countries and remained in dangerous places in Mexico.”

“These mothers will be able to hold their children in a few years,” he said.

Without clearly revealing that the families will be gathered on US soil, the authorities are indicating efforts to secure documents to enter the United States.

Biden had promised a more “humane” immigration policy after the Trump era, and the policy he launched in 2018 stipulated “zero tolerance” by launching prosecutions against anyone entering illegally across the border with Mexico. As a result, parents were imprisoned without their children, and even families were separated.

The tragedy that these children lived through aroused discontent even among Republicans, prompting Trump to put an end to it, and a judge ordered the reunification of separated families.

“The crisis cell in charge of the meetings is working around the clock through the federal authorities, families’ attorneys and our foreign partners to settle the issue of removing children from their families by the previous administration,” Mayorkas added.

The announcement comes as Biden faces the largest influx of immigrants on the southern border of the United States in 15 years.

Republicans accuse the president of encouraging immigration through policies that are less stringent than his predecessor.