Peskov: The White House is trying to put pressure on the West to seize Russian assets

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the support of the administration of US President Joe Biden for the seizure of frozen Russian assets worth about $300 billion. A Kremlin spokesman said such actions would have “deep consequences.”

Peskov explained that in this case we are talking about a very provocative statement announcing the possibility of illegal actions regarding the property of the Russian Federation. He also noted that Washington did not notify Moscow about the possible confiscation of assets, adding that now there are practically no channels of communication with the American side.

The US is trying to put pressure on the West

According to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, supporting the decision to confiscate assets, the United States are trying put pressure on the Europeans, since the main Russian funds are located in Europe, and not in America.

Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

At the same time, Peskov noted, if the Europeans follow the lead of the American side, they will inevitably face heavy losses, fines and other legal consequences.

This is a very paradoxical situation, because the main body of our assets is in Europe, and not in America. And, as always, the Americans want to encourage mainly Europeans to commit illegal actions Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Russia has a response to the confiscation of frozen assets

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov said that the confiscation of Russian assets by the United States threatens the collapse of the American financial empire.

“It’s another matter why the Americans are slowing down. Not because they feel sorry for us, but because they understand that after this the domino principle can work. And all those who somehow relied on the American dollar will begin to rapidly run away from it,” Klimov said.

He emphasized that with such actions the United States would only deal a blow to itself, since Russia has something to respond to from a financial point of view. Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, expressed a similar opinion.

We have something to answer to this; there is a certain amount of assets belonging to Western companies that we can also freeze Alexey ChepaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

The US National Security Council “welcomed in principle” the passage of the bill

Bloomberg reported on January 11 that the Biden administration supported the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. The material notes that the country's National Security Council “in principle welcomes” the adoption of the bill, according to which seized funds in the amount of $300 billion will be transferred to the restoration of Ukraine.

Photo: Mark Blinch/Reuters

A corresponding note was sent to the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate. According to journalists, the administration of the American leader supported this decision against the backdrop of Washington's difficulties in providing financial assistance to Kyiv.

The US authorities intend to coordinate measures with the G7 allied countries – first of all, we are talking about Europe, where about $200 billion of Russian assets are located.