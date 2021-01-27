With the signing of three executive orders, President Joe Biden laid down the guidelines with which his Government intends to contribute to the fight against climate change. The reduction of oil, gas and coal emissions and the promotion of clean energy production are the focus of these objectives.

“We have already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis. We cannot wait any longer and we see it with our own eyes. We are sorry, we know it in our bones and it is time to act (…) That is why I am signing an executive order today to enhance the ambitious plan of our Administration to face the threat of climate change “.

On his seventh day as US president, Joe Biden gave a drastic push on the environment: On January 27, the president signed three executive orders with the aim of revitalizing the energy sector and promoting clean energy in the country.

With these orders, the government reduced subsidies for the oil and other fossil fuel sector and paused new oil and gas concessions on federal lands and waters. It will also seek to preserve 30% of the country’s maritime lands and waters in the next ten years, as well as obtain a fleet of fully electric federal vehicles.

“There are many reasons to believe that we could achieve carbon neutrality”

Biden has set a goal of eliminating pollution from the use of fossil fuels in the energy sector by 2035 and the country’s economy in general by 2050. To do this, the Democrat seeks to boost the growth of the clean energy sector, such as solar and wind energy, and decrease dependence on oil and gas.

The main objective of his plan is to stop global warming caused by human action that multiplies the impact of meteorological phenomena such as forest fires, intensified in recent years on the Californian coasts, as well as in the Amazon and many other places on the planet. ; and hurricanes, increasingly frequent and aggressive on the Atlantic coasts.

A satellite image shows Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico, as it approaches the coast of Texas, USA, on July 25, 2020. © NOAA / Brochure via Reuters

Prominent climatologist and Georgia Institute of Technology professor Kim Cobb said the signing of the new policies is an “excellent start” for the Biden Administration. “If this momentum on the 7th is representative of the four-year term of this Administration, there are many reasons to believe that we could achieve carbon neutrality before 2050,” the expert told the Associated Press.

Job creation, Biden’s greatest challenge and the main criticism from his adversaries

The orders chart the direction of the Democratic president’s climate change and environmental agenda and mark a reversal of the policies of his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, who focused on maximizing domestic production of both oil and gas and coal and led carried out these efforts by eliminating regulations for the hydrocarbon industry and making environmental policies more flexible.

However, while the adoption of these measures is welcomed among the scientific community, it also faces strong opposition from the oil, gas and power plant industries, as well as from various legislators who see in job losses – and income — a danger they are unwilling to face.

“Government mandates and directives that restrict our mining, oil and gas industries have an adverse impact on our energy security and independence,” Cathy McMorris Rodgers, representative to the House for the state of Washington and the Republican leader on the Energy and Commerce Committee of this legislative body.

However, Biden assured that his plans beyond destroying jobs will create many others and said that the construction of an infrastructure aimed at environmental protection and clean energy will create millions of well-paying jobs. “We are going to put people to work. We are not going to lose jobs in these areas … they are not dreams, they are concrete and viable solutions,” said the Democrat.

Archive image. A solar panel installation in the Japanese city of Yufu, Oita prefecture. Japan got about 17 percent of its energy from renewables in 2017.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU AFP / File

Biden is contemplating investment in low-income and minority communities living near polluting refineries, as well as in cities dependent on the hydrocarbon industry (mainly in states like Wyoming, North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana, all won by Trump) that will face strong job losses as the US shifts its course on energy.

US urges China to accelerate its environmental plans

Simultaneously, and from the World Economic Forum that takes place these days in Davos, Switzerland, the new special envoy of the White House for climate change, John Kerry, reiterated on January 27 the commitment of the new Administration to face the climate crisis and urged China to accelerate its environmental plans as well.

Kerry assured that his country will seek to keep the climate negotiations with the Asian giant separate from other disagreements between Washington and Beijing and emphasized that no matter how determined the US efforts on environmental matters, it will not be possible for the United States to stop rising global temperatures alone.

“With respect to China we obviously have serious differences on some very, very important issues … but the climate is a critical independent problem that we have to address,” the official said, adding that the Asian giant is responsible for 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions and the US 15%. “It is urgent that we find a way to compartmentalize to move forward,” he said.

Both internationally and nationally, Joe Biden will have four years to materialize his environmental plans, which, although they already face numerous challenges in both political and economic matters, set a historical and international precedent in Washington’s climate position.

With AP, AFP, Reuters and EFE