The administration of US President Joe Biden sought reassurance about its handling of the first major crisis facing the presidency accused of allowing the influx of thousands of immigrants, stressing that “the borders are closed.”

Biden was elected after pledging to turn the page on the Covid-19 pandemic and address the resulting economic recession.

But after only two months in power, Republicans accused him, and some Democrats as well, of having suggested the freedom to overstep the borders with Mexico and now he has become embroiled in an immigration crisis.

Biden expressed his intention Sunday to go to the Mexican border, indicating that his administration will stress his message, which calls on immigrants not to try to reach the United States.

“We will do this and make sure that we will return what was previously used, which is that (immigrants) can stay in their homes and apply for them from their countries of origin,” the president told reporters.

For his part, former President Donald Trump issued a statement in which he considered that his border policies had been successful

On Sunday, the Minister of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayoras, said, “We are expelling families and expelling adults who are coming alone.”

The minister, the first Hispanic to hold this position, declared in mid-March that an unprecedented influx of immigrants was expected, the highest in 20 years on the border between the United States and Mexico.

But while children are no longer separated from their parents, the United States faces the problem of the large number of unaccompanied minors coming, and is finding it difficult to explain how to take care of them.

“We have made a decision not to expel the children at risk,” Mayuras confirmed on Sunday on CNN.