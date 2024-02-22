President Joe Biden revealed a new debt relief plan that will positively impact about 153,000 American students. During a campaign tour of California for his re-electionthe president made the announcement as part of a new payment strategy.

This measure, which is part of the SAVE program, seeks to ease the financial burden of those who have been dealing with student loans for a decade or more.

The Biden administration expedited the debt cancellation process, ahead of expectations by announcing that forgiveness will begin in February, six months earlier than initially planned.

The president expressed his commitment to the cause via social media, stating: “Starting today, the first round of people enrolled in our SAVE student loan repayment plan who have paid off their loans for 10 years will have their debt canceled. years and have borrowed $12,000 or less.

The SAVE plan will release $1.2 billion in loans, benefiting thousands of citizens. Borrowers will be contacted by email with a message from President Biden, informing them that “all or part of their federal student loans will be forgiven due to your eligibility for early loan forgiveness“.

More than 7.5 million people have signed up for the new payment plan. Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

Biden emphasized that this relief will allow families to make significant investments, such as purchasing homes or starting businesses, freeing them from the burden of student debt.

More than 7.5 million people have already signed up for this new payment plan.

Efforts aimed at supporting the middle class



This announcement comes at a crucial time, as the Biden administration highlights the steps it has taken to step up its efforts to support the middle class.

The US president warned of the consequences of a possible victory for former President Donald Trump in the November elections, highlighting the importance of moving forward with policies that benefit workers and protect rights fundamentals, such as access to abortion and health insurance.

He asked his supporters to support him for a second term in order to “complete the task” of implementing an agenda that benefits American workers.

Starting today, the first round of folks who are enrolled in our SAVE student loan repayment plan who have paid their loans for 10 years and borrowed $12,000 or less will have their debt canceled. That's 150,000 Americans and counting. And we're pushing to highlight more. —President Biden (@POTUS) February 21, 2024

Borrowers will be eligible for forgiveness if they are enrolled in the SAVE plan, originally applied for loans 12 thousand dollars or less for your college education and have made at least 10 years of payments.

Those who borrowed more than $12,000 will also be able to benefit, albeit with a longer forgiveness period.

The maximum repayment period is limited to 20 years for those who only have undergraduate loans and 25 years for those who took out graduate loans.

“With today's announcement, we are once again sending a clear message to borrowers with low balances: if you have made payments for a decade, you have done your part and deserve relief,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona .

Unlike his previous mass cancellation proposal, which was unprecedented, the payment plan is an adaptation of the plans existing based on established income by Congress more than a decade ago.

