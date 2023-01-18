NYT: US considers it necessary to supply Ukrainian Armed Forces with additional weapons to attack Crimea

The Biden administration is beginning to acknowledge that Kyiv may need additional forces to strike at Crimea. This opinion was expressed by the newspaper The New York Times (NYT) with reference to sources.

According to the publication, assistance to Ukraine in an attack on the peninsula using the HIMARS MLRS and the Bradley BMP is now being considered. However, the United States refrains from supplying long-range missile systems, the newspaper claims.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price assured that Kyiv independently makes decisions on how to use the weapons transferred to it by Western countries. Thus, he answered the question of whether the United States would support the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Crimea using Western systems or not.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. In the same year, the United States, EU countries and some other states imposed sanctions against Russia. Kyiv considers the territory of the peninsula annexed. Russian authorities deny these accusations.