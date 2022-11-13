The bidding begins for Youssoufa Moukoko: These are the 6 great teams that want him

With 6 goals and 4 assists in the current campaign, the center forward of the Borussia Dortmund He is quite a precocious talent. In fact, he debuted with nothing more and nothing less than 16 years and one day, replacing the crack Erling Halandquite a responsibility for the still minor.

Since he began to leave flashes in Germany, one of the teams that has followed him the most has been the FC Barcelonahowever, the list does not stop growing: