The bidding begins for Youssoufa Moukoko: These are the 6 great teams that want him

Youssoufa Moukoko. For some this name will still be unknown. However, it is the new boy wonder of the Bundesliga. And it is not for less: with only 17 years, he has become the youngest player in history to reach the figure of 10 goals in the German league competition.
With 6 goals and 4 assists in the current campaign, the center forward of the Borussia Dortmund He is quite a precocious talent. In fact, he debuted with nothing more and nothing less than 16 years and one day, replacing the crack Erling Halandquite a responsibility for the still minor.
Since he began to leave flashes in Germany, one of the teams that has followed him the most has been the FC Barcelonahowever, the list does not stop growing:
FC BARCELONA
The Blaugrana team has been tracking the Borussia footballer for some time and would be a great signing to continue strengthening the club. The only impediment would be the price to pay for the footballer’s services, one of Barça’s great obstacles.
PSG
The Parisians, in line with what they usually do market after transfer market, are one of the great interested in taking out the wallet and taking over the Cameroonian, nationalized German, to add another crack to an already stellar forward.
MANCHESTER CITY
How could it be otherwise, another of the wealthiest clubs in the world seeks to gain the services of Moukoko. If successful, it would be another star that City stole from the German club, having recently signed Haaland.
MANCHESTER UNITED
The red devils they are not going through their best moment and the young talent could be the revulsive that the team needs to leave behind the irregularity that has been characterizing it lately. In addition, at United they see him as a perfect replacement for an increasingly disillusioned Cristiano Ronaldo.
LIVERPOOL F.C.
In Liverpool they are not happy with the start of the team in premier league and it is said that Moukoko’s name has been pronounced by the coach Jurgen Klopp as a potential signing of the networks.
CHELSEA F.C.
Finally, in West London the name of the striker is also starting to sound loud. The signing of Moukoko would be a breath of fresh air for a Chelsea chaining a streak of games without winning too big for what the club has been.
#bidding #begins #Youssoufa #Moukoko #great #teams
Leave a Reply