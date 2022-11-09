“Human beings need oxygen, but they also need bread,” said Eve Bazaiba, Minister of the Environment of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), hours before the start of the COP27 Leaders Summit on climate change, in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh. A phrase that sums up the dilemma of poor countries in the face of the urgencies of this struggle and that is the axis of the debate at the summit that began this week.

The DRC owns the largest portion of the Congo River basin. And right there, his leftist government authorized oil exploitation projects despite being the second largest tropical forest in the world after the Amazon. Questioned by the decision, the minister He complained about the rich countries that require the poor to sacrifice their development to preserve a forest, but do not fulfill their promises of economic aid.

You are somewhat right. In the COP26 in GlasgowA year ago, rich countries offered the DRC $500 million to give up its oil projects in the jungle. The figure is insignificant compared to the billions of dollars that the country would derive from hydrocarbons and, even so, a good part of the aid has remained in promises. For that reason, the DRC chose to move forward with oil concessions.

Dozens of third world countries share similar concerns. The case of Brazil – which owns 60 percent of the Amazon – is interesting.

Despite the return of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to power, which will mark a diametric change since on January 1, 2023 he replaces the outgoing right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, little concerned with environmental issues, the truth is that Lula is not aligned with radical environmentalism.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, at the start of COP27.

Under his first term, the state of Minas Gerais saw its agricultural frontier expand by millions of hectares, with agro-industrial development in cereals and livestock that triggered not only the production of soybeans and corn, but also that of beef, both for domestic consumption like to export. And although 30 million Brazilians came out of poverty thanks to the jobs generated, environmental critics were not lacking. Not only against agribusiness, but also against livestock, since both activities are usually preceded by a significant felling of forests.

Questioned a few months ago about the environmentalist proposal of the then presidential candidate Gustavo Petro abandoning the exploration and, in the long run, the exploitation of oil, Lula responded to Time magazine: “In the case of Brazil, that is unreal, and in the case of the world, it is unreal: oil is still needed for a weather”. In that sense, Brazil’s president-elect envisions a more gradual transition.

For former senator Jorge Enrique Robledo, the most anti-Petriist of the leftist leaders, what is happening is “another sign of the loneliness that accompanies Petro in his environmentalist demagoguery against the interests of Colombia.” Hence, days before COP27, he reminded the Colombian president of what Lula had said.

The great responsible



At the Leaders’ Summit of COP27, various leaders of developing countries seemed aligned with Lula’s idea of ​​gradualism. President Petro understood this as soon as he landed in Egypt, and for this reason he was forced, at the last minute, to change his speech from Monday, which meant missing a breakfast with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and even not arriving the official photo of leaders.

In his speech, the Colombian president preferred to make a general call to the world to end the use of hydrocarbons, instead of insisting on decisions such as those announced until a few weeks ago by his Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, to stop immediately exploration for oil and gas.

“It is time to devalue the hydrocarbon economy with defined dates for its end,” he said. “The solution – he added – is a world without oil and without coal”. But although Petro asked the international community to define them, he did not propose specific dates even for Colombia. This added to the fact that it did not include gas among the hydrocarbons to be urgently eliminated.

Petro proposed a decalogue to face global warming. Photo: Courtesy Presidency

It seems that the criticism of his government for having proposed abandoning gas exploration – a less polluting fuel than oil and coal – made him think, especially when seeing that the discourse of the majority of poor countries goes in another direction. “The discussion within the Government has not ended – a source from the House of Nariño said on Monday – but without a doubt the President’s speech in Egypt marks the line to follow in the future”, he added.

And it is that instead of promising more actions to preserve its forests, rivers and oceans, the emphasis of the third world leaders in this summit was to demand responsibilities from the rich countries, many of which have failed to meet their own carbon emission reduction targets and have left endless promises of economic aid to poor countries pending.

Who are those big culprits? First, China, which in 2020 caused more than 30 percent of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. Although it is not the only one, it is the main culprit in the production of gas that drives the greenhouse effect and the increase in temperatures on the planet, which triggers climate change.

It is followed by the US (13.5 percent), Europe (10 percent), India (6.8 percent), and Russia (5 percent). In contrast, Mexico contributes 1.28 percent and Brazil, 1.26 percent. Colombia emits only 0.23 percent of the CO2 that reaches the atmosphere, when 0.65 percent of the world’s population lives in its territory.

But given that Colombia is harshly criticized for cutting down forests, even if its figures are less dramatic than those of Brazil, Petro announced that the country will invest 140 million dollars a year to preserve the forest, which implies a line of continuity with what that the previous government had already been doing.

Pending invoices



The goal means a huge budgetary effort for a country like Colombia, which should receive much more support from the international community. Although, curiously, Petro did not emphasize that claim, the complaint of the third world is general and valid.

According to the NGO Oxfam, of the 100,000 million dollars per year promised by the big economies to support, as of 2020, third world countries on these issues, only about 22,000 million arrived, less than a quarter of what was offered. paradoxicallythe rich countries are by far the ones that pollute the most and, at the same time, the ones that most demand that the poor take care of forests, rivers and oceans.

The rich countries are by far the ones that pollute the most and, at the same time, the ones that demand the most from the poor

Macron wanted to side with poor countries and, in his speech on Monday at COP27, he spoke of “climate justice”. The French president maintained that his country and the European Union are fulfilling his commitments, but he harshly criticized the United States and China for being far below the level of economic contributions offered.

“It is necessary that, in truth, we have the United States and China meeting the appointment,” he said, in clear reference to the absence of Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at the Summit in Egypt.

Lack of trust

“The countries in the south of the planet have stopped trusting those in the north,” says Sebastien Treyer, director of the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI), based in Paris, who explains that, for this reason, more than new commitments , COP27 will pass as the rendering of accounts of the poor countries to the rich.

With the participation of Heads of State and Government at COP27 over, and although the technical meetings that should lead to new agreements are still to come, the truth is that the air that was breathed in the conference rooms of Sham el Sheikh is one of pessimism.

The reality is that the goal outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, for humanity to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, is nearly impossible to meet.

If the goals are not achieved, what awaits the world are new and more destructive droughts.

Despite the reduction in many polluting activities –industry, commerce, transport– in the months of confinement due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, this year the average temperatures are 1.11 ºC above pre-industrial years and, at this step, it is almost a given that, at some point in the next decade, the ceiling of 1.5 ºC will be surpassed.

What awaits the world are new and more destructive droughts, like the views this year in the United States, Europe, Africa and Asia; enormously destructive torrential rains, such as those experienced in Venezuela and Colombia in these months; hurricanes even more fearsome than those that have devastated the Caribbean in recent years; the melting –before 2050– of a third of the glaciers declared heritage by UNESCO, and the disappearance of dozens of islands in Polynesia, Micronesia and the Caribbean.

as suggested The EconomistGiven the impossibility of meeting the goals to curb global warming, it is time to put the emphasis on controlling the gigantic damage and helping those who are going to suffer the most from disasters, who are precisely those who live in the poorest countries.

MAURICIO VARGAS

WEATHER ANALYST

