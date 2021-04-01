Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Ordinary General Assembly of the Cycling Union was held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Chess Club, headed by Mansour Bouasiba, President of the Federation, in the presence of representatives of 16 clubs, the members out of 17, namely Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr, Al-Hamra Island, Al-Ta’awon, Dibba Al-Hisn, Masafi, Sharjah, Al-Hamriyah, Khorfakkan, Maliha, Al-Bataih, Union Kalba, Rams Abu Dhabi, Masfoot and Fujairah.

The meeting witnessed the union’s financial auditor’s invitation to the meeting on which he approved his invitation at the next meeting. The resident player’s participation in the His Highness the President’s Cup race was also contested, and this objection was rejected by the General Assembly through voting, as 14 of the attendees agreed with importance. The clubs included one resident player in the ranks of the clubs participating in the cup competition, with the aim of enriching the competition, increasing excitement in it, and attracting companies and institutions sponsoring all Federation activities.

It was agreed to transfer the technical proposals for study by the Technical Committee of the Federation, provided that a new technical regulation is prepared to be circulated to the clubs before the start of the next season.

In conclusion, the General Assembly approved the final account and the proposed budget for the next season after the president of the federation invited all club representatives to attend the President’s Cup race, which will be held on April 9th ​​at the endurance track in the Saih Al-Salam area in Dubai, and to participate in the coronation of the champions of the current season.