The Bicocca University of Milan opens to the Metaverso

L’University of Milano-Bicocca looks to the future and focuses on the most advanced technologies of augmented and virtual reality, portable and wearable to improve people’s lives. The department of psychology inaugurates the laboratories of the new research centers of excellence MiBTec (Mind and Behavior Technological Center) and BiCApP (Bicocca Center for Applied Psychology): two cutting-edge facilities for the study and improvement of man-machine interaction, combining the technological side and the human factors involved in the use of the most modern technologies and which represent the future of our way of communicating and interacting with the world.

The development of BiCApp scientific research

The BiCApp aims to develop scientific research in the field of human interaction with wearable and mobile technologies. Its infrastructures – HP workstations, a proprietary no-code platform for the development of mobile apps, wearable devices, test and research laboratories in the field of user experience and in the design of human-machine interfaces. The common purpose of these centers is to conduct basic and industrial research activities, with the aim of developing increasingly usable and intuitive technologies to improve the quality of life of people and their psychological well-being: through the study of the human factors involved ( perceptive, cognitive, emotional, linguistic, ergonomic) in the individual’s interaction with the environment, be it work, leisure or education, and with the new frontiers of digital technologies.

Design and adoption of cutting-edge technologies

Both scientific centers design solutions for research and business, adopting principles of User Centered Design applied to the design and adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The versatility of the centers’ research tools allows them to respond to the needs of production and industrial realities that want to design more effective and intuitive technologies and services. Companies can use augmented and virtual reality, as well as wearable and portable tools, to define new marketing strategies, new advanced forms of ergonomics and new work processes. For example, with simulation it is possible to design an efficient and safe organization of work, as well as new production processes, testing the reactions and interactions of the worker in the face of new technologies (such as virtual remote control, industry 4.0, advanced training).

