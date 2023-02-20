It started! This was the opening of the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 with Karol G.

The 2023 Viña del Mar Festival kicked off with Karol G, the Colombian artist becoming the first female artist to headline the bill. The popular ‘bichota’ appeared on stage in a pink dress and slippers, while she made the entire Chilean public dance with her most famous songs such as “Gatúbela”, a song that she started the presentation with. she. In the same way, she continued singing the hits “Poblado” and “Ay, Dios Mío!” she and in turn, she made everyone present scream with her dance steps and ‘perreo’.

Karol G admitted that she was nervous to sing in Viña del Mar

The singer Karol G paused her presentation to say that she was very excited and nervous to open the Chilean event and was even encouraged to read one of the fan posters and make a joke with them. “She was very nervous and excited. And those posters. ‘Karol, I want to have 200 drinks with you,'” she said, laughing.

The artist drove her audience crazy by singing “Bichota”, a word that has already become her personal stamp. Likewise, those present sang this song at the top of their lungs.

Karol G sings “Oh, my God” in Viña del Mar. Photo: YouTube

Karol G praises his musicians

Karol G did not miss the opportunity to praise her female group of musicians, who accompanied her on stage at the Viña del Mar Festival. “There is a song of mine that we all love… And that, please, is for you You dedicate it to that bad cat”, said the Colombian before giving way to her next song “Bad Cat”, her collaboration with Nathy Peluso.

Karol G invites Cris MJ to sing “one night in Medellín”

Karol G surprised the entire audience when he invited Cris MJ to the stage to interpret the hit song “A night in Medellín”. The singer approached the artist and they showed her best dance steps, unleashing the euphoria of the spectators.

Cris MJ takes the stage to sing with Karol G. Photo: YouTube

Karol G excites the public with “To her”

The singer Karol G could not help but be moved by the song “To her”, because of how the public sang it. The Colombian came down from the stage to be closer to her followers.

Karol G sings “To her”. Photo. Youtube

Karol G sings for the first time “X if we return”

The artist surprised her fans by singing “X si volvemos” live for the first time, her song with Romeo Santos, which came out very recently. Karol G was shocked at how the public sang the song at the top of their lungs.