Like the printing press, Steam has made thousands of projects of all kinds available to the general public in a very simple way. From AAA from Japan, through indies from Europe, to extremely strange experiences from America, in this Steam we can find everything. Thus, It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to hear that the Bible will arrive at this digital store.

That’s how it is, Bible is an interactive version of the sacred religious book, which will be available on Steam from next November 14. This title has a digital version of the New and Old Testaments, as well as a previously unreleased soundtrack, an audiobook presentation and other new features.

To the surprise of many, Bible It will have a trivia section, so you can test your knowledge. Alongside this, trophies will be available in a future update, though it’s hard to imagine what kind of challenges we’ll run into here.

Bible Games, the people behind this project, intend to bring more religious experiences to Steam. In the case of Bibleit has been pointed out that this title will cost half the price of a physical copy, and with the income they generate they intend to add more languages ​​to this installment and eventually they hope to make this religious experience gratuitous.

Remember, Bible Coming to Steam on November 14.

Editor’s note:

Although it is likely that most of the sales of Bible are carried out as a form of “joke”, it is good to see that an effort is being made to bring this type of product to as many people as possible.

Via: Steam