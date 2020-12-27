The brown of the Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti, is very active on social media. Sumona stays connected with her fans through her photos and videos. On Kapil Sharma’s show, the audience between Kapil and Sumona likes the audience a lot. Sumona often stays in the discussion with her glamorous photos on social media. These days a photo of Sumona is going viral on social media. In which he is wearing a red color dress. Very different style of Sumona has been seen in the photo.

In the photo, Sumona Chakraborty carries a red deep neck dress. This charming style of Sumona is very much liked by the fans. Also, the picture of Sumona’s leg is seen in the photo. Sumona looks very beautiful in the photo. Also, the fans are commenting fiercely on this photo. This photo of Sumona has received more than 80,000 likes and comments so far. In the photo, Sumona is seen near the tree.

Sumona Chakraborty often stays in the discussion about her photos. She is seen in the role of Bhuri in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Sumona has a tremendous fan following. Sumona and Kapil Sharma are seen making the audience laugh for the past many years. Sumona likes fans for this style.