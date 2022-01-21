One more year, for the fourth consecutive year, the team from La Rioja, a benchmark for MTB in our country, the BH Templo Cafés UCC, has presented itself. On this occasion, the formation led by the Olympic medalist Carlos Coloma, chose the Riojaforum, located in the capital of Rioja, Logroño, as the venue for kick-off. The act was celebrated in the ‘Sala de Cámara’, which registered a full house.

A coming-out in which the bronze medal won by David Valero in the MTB event of the Tokyo 2020 Games was recalled, which will serve as inspiration for the team for the 2022 season and above all, for his next big goal: Paris 2024.

After the presentation made by former professional tennis player Roberto Carretero, he went on stage Carlos Coloma, the team’s alma mater, along with the four cyclists who will make up the team for next season: Olympic bronze medalist David Valero, Pablo Rodríguez, Rocío García and Natalia Fischer, European champion in the marathon category and star signing of the team for this season.

In the presentation there was also space for the future of the national mountain bike, the U23 team, which is already in its second season under the name “BH TEMPLO CAFÉS UCC CO-FACTORY”, in which the brothers Nuria and Jaume Bosch, David Campos and Miguel Ramírez from La Rioja will run. A commitment to the future with which the BH Templo Cafés UCI hopes to continue growing in 2022.

The team will have the BH Lynx Race EVO Carbon, mainly doubles although they will also use the Ultimate hardtail depending on the tests. The team’s bikers will be dressed in a Gobik brand jersey and bib shorts, Shimano S-Phyre XC9 shoes, Lazer helmets and Oakley sunglasses. Finally, the new power meter they will use on the bike will be the InPeak Custom Twin 2 crankset.

DAVID VALERO

The brand new XCO Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020 and current champion of Spain begins his second season at the BH Templo Cafés, with the Les Gets World Championship on August 28 in the spotlight in a year in which he will have to start to add points for the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024.

PABLO RODRIGUEZ

The Galician arrived in 2020. In 2021, his victory in the Marathon Tierra Estella Epic stands out, his podium in the Superprestigio MTB and his fourth place in the Spanish Championship.

DAWN DEW

The 24-year-old from Madrid is pure dynamite and the current champion of Spain. Among his goals for 2022 will again be to make a good overall in the World Cup and even aim for a podium, in addition to dominating the national circuit again.

Natalie Fisher

The current European Marathon champion, Spanish champion and bronze medalist in the World Championship arrive at the structure. In 2022 he will prioritize XCO races with the World Cup as a big goal.