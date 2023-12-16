The BFG – The great gentle giant: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 16 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, The BFG – The Great Gentle Giant (The BFG), a 2016 film directed by Steven Spielberg, will be broadcast. The first film directed by Spielberg to be produced and distributed by Walt Disney, it is the film adaptation of the 1982 novel written by Roald Dahl. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In a London orphanage, in the middle of the night, the orphan Sofia Tibbs can't sleep. Hearing noises in the street, she looks out the window and is captured by a hooded giant, who runs away towards the north of the town, unnoticed by any human. Once they arrive in the giant's cave, in a place protected by sea fog north of the United Kingdom, the Land of Giants, Sofia, terrified, tries to escape. The giant stops her and reassures her that he will not eat her as he is a vegetarian, explaining that he kidnapped her only to prevent humans from knowing about the existence of giants and from imprisoning him in a zoo or trying to get close to the other giants of the country, much bigger and more evil than him, who feed on human flesh.

Sofia, intending to escape as soon as possible, falls asleep and, when she realizes that the giant has also fallen asleep, she runs away from her cave, but is stopped by one of the evil giants, who devours her. Luckily for her, it was a nightmare she had because of her gentle giant, who explains to her that her job is to create dreams and bring them to sleeping children in the world. Sofia decides to desist from escaping from the Land of the Giants, learning of their customs: the good giant shows her how he must feed on disgusting Gherkins, the only food existing in their land besides human flesh, which are the raw material for preparing Sciroppio Sfribollino, a bizarre sparkling green drink consumed by all the giants, in which the bubbles go down instead of up and which therefore causes flatulence. At that moment the leader of the carnivorous giants, Inghiotti-Ciccia, enters the cave and understands that the vegetarian giant is hiding a human, smelling his scent. To distract him, the giant tries to offer him a Cutrionzolo, but he realizes in time that Sofia was hiding inside the vegetable, so he prevents Inghiotti-Ciccia from eating it and manages to make him go away.

The BFG – The great gentle giant: the cast

We have seen the plot of The BFG – The Great Gentle Giant, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Mark Rylance: BFG

Ruby Barnhill: Sofia Tibbs

Penelope Wilton: Queen Elizabeth II

Jemaine Clement: Swallow-Fat

Rebecca Hall: Mary

Rafe Spall: Mr. Tibbs

Bill Hader: Blood-Sucker

Daniel Bacon: Bone Cracker

Michael Adamthwaite: Finger Burner

Chris Gibbs: Gut-Sucker

Adam Godley: Head-Wrinkler

Paul Moniz de Sa: Spit-Flesh

Jonathan Holmes: Baby Blender

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson: Spella-Brats

Marilyn Norry: Mrs. Clonkers

Chris Shields: Queen's General

Matt Frewer: Queen's General

Geoffrey Wade: Queen's General

