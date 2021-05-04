Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, affirmed that the aim of the “Beyond 2020” initiative is to empower remote communities and push forward towards achieving the United Nations sustainable development goals.

This came on the occasion of the UAE-led initiative announcing that it has recently installed solar-powered lighting in the “Kutupalong” Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, which contributes to improving the quality of daily life for 4,500 people.

His Excellency expressed his happiness that the Zayed Sustainability Prize, in cooperation with its partners, would play an active role in helping the residents of this camp in Bangladesh and supporting the efforts of non-profit humanitarian organizations. In order to alleviate any difficulties experienced by the camp residents.

His Excellency added: “The UAE is characterized by a comprehensive humanitarian vision established by the wise leadership with the aim of contributing to providing sustainable solutions, launching, implementing and supporting initiatives aimed at serving humanity in various parts of the world. “For the residents of this camp, supporting and expanding community activities, and we will continue to work on delivering innovative sustainable solutions developed by the winners and finalists for the Zayed Sustainability Prize and spreading them on a wider scale in the region and the world.”

The “Beyond 2020” humanitarian initiative announced that this step aims to enhance safety levels and provide better conditions for practicing daily and social activities after dark. It comes within the framework of the second phase of the “20 by 2020” initiative, whose name was recently changed to “what After 2020 »The initiative will continue its world-leading humanitarian efforts.

The “Beyond 2020” initiative aims to have a tangible impact that “exceeds limits” and “available capabilities” and “affects future generations”, by providing specific technical solutions to large segments of people around the world, which helps improve living conditions within societies, And to ensure the achievement of sustainable development that includes everyone.

The “Electricians Without Borders” organization, a prominent non-profit organization based in France and winner of the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 for the “Energy” category, has been commissioned to install solar lights on behalf of the “Beyond 2020” initiative in the largest refugee camp in the world. The organization has benefited from its previous experience in this type of project.

In order to consolidate the legacy of the founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul” in the field of humanitarian work, the “Beyond 2020” initiative has so far donated sustainable technology solutions to improve the living conditions of communities in 9 countries.

For his part, Johannes van der Klao, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Bangladesh said: The ‘Beyond 2020’ initiative opens new horizons in ways to provide sustainable energy solutions, and at the level of Bangladesh, making these generous donations will make a real positive change in the life of Affected Rohingya refugees.