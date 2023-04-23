star trek it is a mass phenomenon that functions as a secret Masonic lodge. The members of this faith number millions around the world, but whoever is not in it does not know anything. It’s hard to escape other mass demonstrations, like football or pop music (I haven’t seen a football match in thirty years, although I’m aware of Laporta and the referees, and Shakira and I sing in the shower his song of spite), but who does not like star trek You can live in the most complete ignorance. Since we don’t proselytize, the trekking we can only sympathize with those who are missing the third season of Picardone of the television events of the year, which fills millions of hearts with happiness in the farewell of the beloved captain Sir Patrick Stewart.

I am not bringing it to this column with the intention of converting the laymen, but because one of the approaches in this finale seemed revealing, intelligent and very subtle: the characters of Picard’s crew, very old and retired, return to save the Federation a huge threat. Upon making contact with the young people who succeeded them, they discover that they do not see them as the mythological legends they believed to be. On the contrary: they blame them for the evils of the present. What in the eighties series was narrated as audacious, is now reinterpreted as arrogant, tyrannical and gratuitously violent. The poor old people do not understand why what they experienced as feats are read as crimes, and in their bewilderment it is inevitable to see that of so many politicians, musicians, journalists and other protagonists of yesterday who, like poor Picard, are stunned by the accusations. of children who have lost respect for them. Not even Starfleet is spared from these debates.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP