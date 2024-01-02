The actor of Beverly Hills 90210, Ian Ziering, was beaten by a group of motorcyclists in Los Angeles: a traffic dispute for the famous TV series actor

The Beverly Hills 90210 actora historic TV series from the 1990s, was attacked on the street following an argument in traffic in Los Angeles, California. Ian Ziering was beaten by a group of motorcyclists, as reported by the local press. What are the health conditions of the famous American actor after this attack which occurred on the streets of LA?

The site was the first to report the news TMZ, specialized in entertainment news. It all began when a motorcyclist, who was part of a large group, hit the American actor's car.

The motorbike was trying to make its way through traffic when it suddenly hit the car driven by the famous man Beverly Hills 90210 actor. As can be seen from a video released on social media, the motorcyclist, aided by his companions, attacked the actor after he started the argument first.

When the motorcycle hit his car, Ian Ziering got out of his car and attacked the motorcyclist who crashed into him. The other bikers intervened to defend the centaur, turning everything into a gigantic brawl.

The Beverly Hills actor, given the bad situation, he would have returned to his car, leaving quickly. The motorcyclists then did the same thing, taking their motorbikes and walking away.

Ian Ziering beaten by some motorcyclists after one of them hit his car in Los Angeles traffic

According to reports, no one called the police. The mega brawl ended as it began and, apparently, no one sustained injuries that would require hospital visits and treatment.

The attack took place on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year's Eve. Not even the actor has yet commented on the incident.