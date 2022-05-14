Without a doubt, “Yo soy Betty, la fea” is one of the most popular telenovelas in Latin America. This is demonstrated by the success that, today, more than 20 years after its end, it remains among the most watched on the internet and on television.

With fans who continue to watch their chapters over and over again, the fiction with Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello has known how to endure. In that sense, and knowing the story behind this iconic soap opera, the misias but travelers youtubers arrived in Bogotá, Colombia, to tour the various locations where this story was recorded.

YOU CAN SEE: “Betty, the ugly”: why did Marcela leave early? Natalia Ramírez explains the mystery

Fátima Sotomayor and Daniela Cabrera arrived in the neighboring country to perform the “’Betty, the Ugly’ Tour” and took their audience through iconic settings. At first, both arrived at the Ecomoda building, which was only used for exterior shots. Currently, this construction is a hospital.

Ecomoda, the company headed by Beatriz Pinsón – Credit: RCN Television

Later, the youtubers arrive in the neighborhood of Beatriz Pinzón Solano, specifically in Teusaquillo, where they visited the church of Santa Teresita, the place where Betty and Armando Mendoza’s wedding was recorded. “I did not expect her to stay with Don Armando, someone who hurt her, but at that time things were different. Maybe we would have seen another ending, but the soap opera ended that way, “commented one of the girls.

YOU CAN SEE: “I am Betty, the ugly one”: the unpublished photo of the cast 5 years ago published by Natalia Ramírez

Finally, “Misias pero voyeras” arrived at the house of Beatriz Pinzón Solano, which maintains the style that she presented in the telenovela. As a curious fact, the owners of the house are Miguel Antonio Andrade and Julia Gutiérrez Arias, a married couple made up of a Colombian and a Peruvian. According to the newspaper El Tiempo, the couple met in 2013 and, after dating and establishing a relationship, they married some time later.