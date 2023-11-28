You have worked hard all your life, but you still have a few years to go until retirement. How do you keep that up? Not only employees, but also employers are concerned with this question, in view of the rising state pension age. After all, if people end up on sick leave, they have to pay for the extra costs.

Since 2014, a financially attractive phasing-out scheme for employees has increasingly been included in collective labor agreements (CLAs). With the so-called Generation Pact, employees can work less, but retain a large part of their salary and usually build up a full pension. It should also lead to more career opportunities for young people.

But not all employees benefit from the phase-out scheme, according to research with which economist Albert Rutten received his PhD from Tilburg University this month. It is mainly people with middle and high incomes who use the Generation Pact. Employees in lower income groups, who often perform heavier physical work and have a greater interest in the phasing-out scheme to reach their retirement healthily, are underrepresented.

The researcher studied the effects of the Generation Pact in more than thirty municipalities, which are employers of policy advisors, garbage collectors and street cleaners, among others. The most common arrangement at this municipality was that someone with a full-time employment contract would work two days less, at 80 percent of the original salary and with full pension accrual. While civil servants with well-paid office jobs used the scheme more often, people with a lower income did so much less. “They probably cannot afford to give up 20 percent of their salary,” says Rutten.

Faster career

The Generation Pact also fails to help young people make a career faster, Rutten saw. They are not appointed as managers more quickly and do not move up the wage ladder more quickly. “The goals of the Generation Pact have therefore only been partially achieved,” says Rutten. Although some elderly people make grateful use of the scheme, for others it is probably not financially attractive enough. “If you want the Generation Pact to work, you could, for example, agree on a more generous arrangement for lower income groups. But that costs an employer a lot of money.”

There may be differences between the use of the scheme by municipalities and other sectors in which the generation pact is included in the collective labor agreement, such as the metal industry. “A municipality does not have profit maximization as its goal,” Rutten explains. “The government is happy to break even and may be more generous with the scheme. For companies, there must be a positive result at the bottom line. But you can also imagine that sectors with a huge dropout of people over the age of sixty also find a phase-out scheme more attractive. This may prevent a significant outflow into sick pay, which is beneficial for employers.”

Rutten also looked at whether the Generation Pact led to a decrease in medication use among the elderly, as a possible indicator of improved health. The researcher saw no significant effect in this. He remains cautious in interpreting that result: “Medicine use is of course a narrow definition of health. The question is whether you can really measure the level of health from that. For example, not everyone who experiences more stress uses medication.”

Although the Generation Pact feels unfair to employees with a lower salary due to its preference for higher income groups, Rutten does not think its abolition is the immediate solution. “The Netherlands is aging, and successive governments have therefore focused on working longer in order to keep the social security system afloat. It just requires support. With such a phase-out scheme you show good will, it makes an increase in the state pension age more bearable. Even if you do not reach the bottom group, this can be an important reason for a politician to maintain the scheme.”