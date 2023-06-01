The body of Julia Tramontano was found in the night. It was located in an abandoned green area in Senago in the Milan area. Boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiello confessed to the murder of the 29-year-old in the seventh month of pregnancy.

But who is the man who committed the heinous murder?

Alessandro Impagnatiello is 30 years old and works as a barman in a luxury hotel in Milan. In the business he is a well-known face because he has managed the bars of prestigious venues such as the Four Seasons and the Armani Bamboo Bar. On the personal front he has a six-year-old son, born from a previous relationship and with his ex-partner it seems that relations are good. For some years he had been linked to Giulia Tramontano, a 29-year-old originally from the province of Naples. They lived together in an apartment in Senago. She was a real estate agent and was due to give birth to their baby in two months.

However, according to what emerges, Alessandro Impagnatiello also had a parallel life: another woman who would also have become pregnant but would have terminated the pregnancy. A classic triangle. Giulia, however, with her seven-month-old belly, would have discovered everything. Hence the crisis in what should have been the days of shopping for the baby, the layette and the construction of the future.

Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old boyfriend of Giulia Tramontano, had been trying for some time to discredit the future mother of his son in the eyes of his lover, an American colleague.

The detail that emerges from the investigations by the carabinieri led the investigators to suspect him, Alessandro, who had reported Giulia’s disappearance from home on Sunday. Several inconsistencies would also emerge from the 30-year-old bartender’s complaint, such as a place with a non-existent address where, according to him, his girlfriend would go.

It would have been the lover, an American colleague of Impagnatiello, a barman by profession, who asked the 30-year-old to meet Giulia Tramontano that Saturday. For a sort of clarifying meeting. Both women, previously unaware of each other, according to what has been learned, since last April had begun to have suspicions that the 30-year-old was in another relationship. With his colleague-lover, the 30-year-old allegedly spoke ill of his girlfriend several times, apparently saying that he also had mental problems and not just about her, to discredit her in every way.

Investigators and detectives, who hypothesize an impetuous murder, suspect, from a series of elements, including the analyzes of the cameras in the area and the activities on the seized telephones, that after that meeting between the two women last Saturday, Giulia Tramontano is back home and right in the house, the man may have killed her and then hidden the body. Biological traces were found on the thirty-year-old’s car, it is presumed to be blood.