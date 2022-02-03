The two deputies of the Unión del Pueblo Navarro, Sergio Sayas and Carlos García Adanero, were about to star this Thursday in Congress in an epoch-making romp. They voted against the labor reform after announcing their support for it. They made it clear that they were going to support her because the UPN leadership had decided so and because of party discipline, not because she agreed. At the moment of truth, his vote was negative and he was about to cause the most painful defeat for the Government if it had not been for the error of a PP deputy.

His felony, which Pablo Casado would say, to the leadership of his party evoked the ‘tamayazo’ that frustrated the socialist Rafael Simancas in 2003 from becoming president of the Community of Madrid due to the refusal of two deputies from his party to support the investiture . With the addition that Eduardo Tamayo and María Teresa Sáez did not announce the meaning of their vote. They fell silent and abstained.

The leadership of the Navarrese provincial party approved on Wednesday afternoon its vote in favor of the labor reform. The president, Javier Esparza, announced the decision without consulting Sayas and García Adanero. At no time were they asked for their opinion, they admit in the direction of UPN. Sayas challenged Esparza for the leadership of the party in the 2020 congress, which he narrowly won. Since then their relations have been cold, party sources point out.

Nothing predicted, however, disloyalty like the one perpetrated. Both deputies indicated upon their arrival at the Chamber in the morning that although they did not share the decision – Adanero spoke of a “tremendous mistake” – they would vote in favor out of discipline. During the debate they remained silent and gave up speaking time to present their position. A silence attributable to the difficulty of defending a vote they did not share.

But the surprise came shortly before 6:30 p.m. In the congressional voting scoreboard, the two UPN deputies had voted against, and if it had not been for the error in the telematic vote of a PP deputy, the Government would have reaped the most resounding defeat of the legislature in its star project.

explanations



Sayas justified his pirouette on Twitter: «We voted No to the labor reform. In politics, the only thing you can’t do is something you can’t explain to your voters. We are their representatives and we owe ourselves to them. That is why I have never had a vote as difficult as today but I have never had it clearer either. Adanero accompanied on the same social network: «I have voted no to the labor reform because otherwise it would have been a clear reinforcement of Sánchez, president of Spain with the support of Bildu». The two deputies never informed their party of what they were going to do. Nor, they argued, did the UPN management consult them about the vote on the labor reform.

Esparza demanded that both hand over their parliamentary acts for “cheating”, as evidenced by the fact that “they have previously publicly stated that they were going to accept the voting discipline and then not do so.” With the aggravating circumstance, they pointed out in the provincial party, that “the two deputies have warned other political formations of the final meaning of their vote while the UPN leadership was unaware of this end.” The PP knew in advance what both parliamentarians were going to vote for.

In the absence of other motivations being revealed, the reasons for the betrayal must be sought in the intricacies of Navarrese politics. The two have been facing Esparza since the congress two years ago and also demand a more belligerent stance in the face of the Socialists’ pacts with Bildu in the community.

A first consequence of the move by the deputies in Congress may be suffered today by the mayor of Pamplona, ​​Enrique Maya, of UPN, who faces a reprobation for a statement about the violence of unaccompanied foreign minors. The Socialists were going to abstain in correspondence with the support for the labor reform. But the turn of Sayas and Adanero changed everything and the PSN will join the rest of the opposition to fail the alderman.

The maneuver, moreover, has turned against them. The Government was left in a state of shock when seeing the voting board, but breathed when verifying the telematic result and the error of the PP parliamentarian Alberto Casero, which allowed the labor reform to be carried out. The ‘tamayazo’ of Sayas and Adanero did not have the desired effect.