In seven and a half years, as an illustrious inhabitant of Peru, Ricardo Gareca had a statue built; two parents baptized his children with his surname as their first name; They profiled him in an arsenal of books and quite a few films; They granted him a symbolic National Identity Document, distinguishing him as a “Peruvian at heart”; and his popularity was around 100% acceptance in a country where presidents are so loved that they are pulled by the hair or end up in prison.

The Argentine deserved this accumulation of tributes during his life in a foreign country for a sporting feat: qualifying the Peruvian soccer team to a World Cup after 36 years. Russia 2018 paused the torture of watching the same summaries of Spain 82 to go back to the last time we wandered through the most anticipated party for football fans and those who are not so much. But it also produced feelings that we thought were forgotten. According to an Ipsos survey from May 2018, 85% of Peruvians considered that football made them feel more patriotic and that seeing the 'Blanquirroja' generated joy (64%), pride (53%) and hope (30%). %).

In those days, children and adults wore more Peru shirts than Messi's Barça or Albiceleste shirts. We experience an unusual attachment to what is ours. And for a few nights we agreed to an unwritten truce to stop attacking each other over the multiple issues that divide us: skin, politics, religion, sexual identity and memory. We gave the impression of being a reconciled people, who had raised their self-esteem and who could sit at the same table in front of the television. The illusion lasted a sigh, of course, but the memory remained nested in our happiest pages.

The shirt of the Chilean national team, with the surname of Ricardo Gareca, on January 25 in Santiago. Elvis González (EFE)

We owe all of this in large part to Ricardo Gareca, the new coach of Chile, the country with which we fought a war in 1879 that has lasted until today through various disputes: from maritime delimitation to the origin of pisco, a brandy. of grapes, through the elimination of the France 98 World Cup with a landslide and attacks in between. The news has been a real bomb whose shock wave has caused various impacts. On one side are those who point out that this is a professional who was unemployed and had every right to choose the best option, and on the other are those who have taken it as a betrayal in the middle of a love breakup. “While it is ethical to rebuild your life, you cannot go live with your neighbor. Chile is our soccer rival and that is why I take it down from the poster,” said journalist Pedro García, a panelist for a cable channel, feverishly. His teammate, Diego Rebagliati also wished the Argentine the best: “I want him to lose the first friendly against France and the last of the games he is going to play, to lose everything and for Chile to never win a single point again.”

The newspaper Perú 21 put Gareca on the cover holding the Chile shirt with a headline that sounds spiteful: “It hurts us all a lot.” Scotiabank, sponsor of the 'Tigre' after its non-continuity in the 'Blanquirroja', began to remove billboards and posters with his face. And one or another streamer asked for a minute of silence, confessing to being heartbroken.

The journalist Pedro Ortiz Bisso gives a more balanced analysis, but without leaving aside the passions: “I am one of those who believe that the most important avenue in the country should bear the name of Ricardo Gareca, that any tribute paid to him will be little compared to to what he got. But Gareca is a professional and if he was not Chile, he could have been the Gabon team. Calling him a traitor or throwing an epithet at him is absurd. In any case, if there is a culprit, it is Agustín Lozano, who never wanted him and did not renew his contract after the playoffs in Qatar. Lozano's tragedy is that the millions he saved by not extending the 'Tigre' contract later had to be spent on resolving the relationship with Juan Reynoso. More than calling it karma, it is the punishment for a gigantic stupidity.”

As recalled, Agustín Lozano, the questioned president of the Peruvian Football Federation, did not renew Gareca's contract after losing the playoff towards Qatar 2022 against Australia. The excuse: that he was very expensive. In his place he appointed Juan Reynoso, a Peruvian coach with a reputation for obsessiveness who had won titles in national soccer and also in the Mexican league. Their lack of self-criticism and their stubbornness in systems that never worked and in elements that did not measure up, added to the weight of the years of the team that qualified for Russia, obtained a catastrophic result in the present Qualifiers: Peru is last in South America, with two points, and just one goal in favor. Chile is two places ahead with three more points.

The coach of the Chilean team, Ricardo Gareca, tours the Juan Pinto Durán sports complex in Santiago, this Friday. FFCh Communications (EFE)

Journalist Kike La Hoz, director of Sudor magazine, highlights that although “from the reductionist and dangerously warmongering view that places football as a sweetened version of war, Gareca would be a traitor for crossing enemy lines” he has been consistent with himself. . “No one can claim that he is not consistent with his principles: if he was able to leave Boca Juniors for River Plate in 1985, in search of an improvement for his career during his playing days; What is happening now (even with a margin of time) is a reflection of the loyalty he has to himself and his convictions. Can those in the FPF who prevented his renewal in 2022 say the same thing? If we want to look for a traitor, we would have to look elsewhere,” he says, hinting at leadership responsibility.

Andrea Closa, a journalist from Radio Programas del Perú, does not classify Gareca's arrival at the Juan Pinto Durán Complex as a betrayal either, she emphasizes that after all he is not Peruvian and gives her point of view on an inevitable scenario: the 'Tigre' will face Peru, in Lima, on November 14, on a decisive date for both of their aspirations. Before they will collide in June, in the United States, for the Copa América. “Sentimentalisms are put aside when we understand that his relationship with the 'Blanquirroja' had already ended and that, furthermore, he is not Peruvian, beyond what he had experienced. When it's time to arrive at the National, I think the reception will be divided: some will applaud and others will blunder. The truth is that, beyond showing gratitude for returning to a World Cup, I believe that the fans should make him feel the pressure: from now on, on the field, Gareca will be our rival.”

In 96 games as coach of Peru, Ricardo Gareca achieved a ticket to a World Cup, a playoff, a Copa América final after 44 years, and several feats: beating Brazil twice and defeating Ecuador and Paraguay on a visit for the first time. in Qualifiers and, as is evident, much more. The truth is that Gareca already knew how to be our executioner when he was wearing shorts: with his goal, Argentina left us out of Mexico 86. From villain to hero and back to villain. It doesn't hurt to follow the advice of narrator Jesús 'Tanke' Arias: hire a Marc Anthony impersonator and dress dancers in green for November. Cabulero like a good Argentine, 'Tigre' avoids the color green and the pop salsa of the Nuyorican for supposedly giving him bad luck. It is the truth: “just as he knows us, we also know him.”

