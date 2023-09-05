The betrayal was consummated with eight points, five rebounds and two assists in the victory of the United States against Italy (63-100) this Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup (Serbia beat Lithuania 68-87 in the other duel). Power forward Paolo Banchero contributed his dose of muscle to Steve Kerr’s team in a match that could well have been played in the opposite jersey. From La Azzurra to the Stars and Stripes, from one national anthem to another, Banchero’s turn sparked anger among Italian fans when in July he decided to join Team USA and turn down a European outfit he had been enthusiastic about.

More information

Everything seemed on track for Banchero to wear blue at a major international event. Born 20 years ago in Seattle, a descendant of Italian immigrants on his father’s side, Paolo Napoleón James Banchero received transalpine nationality in 2020, he was close to going with the European team to the Tokyo Games and coach Gianmarco Pozzecco called him up at the previous call for the last Eurobasket, although he did not get to play it either. The boy was voted number one in the draft in 2022 for the Orlando Magic and when he landed in the NBA from Duke University, he posed with his new team’s jersey and with the green, white and red flag embracing him.

The final step seemed to be this World Cup, and Italy was waiting for him with open hugs. Until Banchero changed partners almost at the altar, a month and a half before the wedding. “He deceived us. We found out from the press. He didn’t even call us. We had a great business strategy around it. It is a betrayal”, lamented the president of the Italian federation.

Banchero had declared his love for the country of his paternal relatives. “Playing with the Azzurra is a source of pride for me because my family feels Italian. Now I have the passport and I can’t wait to get started. See you soon, Italy ”, he expressed a few years ago.

And suddenly, his wish was different, once the doors of the American team for this championship were opened. She won the team of her mother, Rhonda Smith, who was an international basketball player with the USA in the FIBA ​​Americup in 1997. “There was a picture of her in that tournament in the basement of the house, where my room was. I saw her every day. My dream was to play with the United States”, Banchero stated on the other hand.

The United States recruited the youngest player on their squad at the last minute in this World Cup, and the chosen rookie of the year in the NBA, with 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists on average with Orlando. The 2.08m power forward made his debut with the North American team on August 8, in preparation for the tournament, leaving his flirtation with Italy behind. Any message for the Italian fans? They asked him before the quarterfinals. Those love letters became a single syllable: “No.”

Meanwhile, this Wednesday the quarterfinals will be completed with the duels Germany-Latvia (10.45), from which the rival United States will come out in the semifinals, and Canada-Slovenia (14.30), whose winner will face Serbia.

Final phase of the Basketball World Cup.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.